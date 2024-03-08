Goat Cheese Market to Reach $9.2 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The preference for goat cheese among lactose-intolerant individuals has significantly boosted demand for the goat cheese market. Moreover, the perception of goat cheese as a healthier and more sustainable option contributes to the popularity of the goat cheese market in recent years.

Wilmington, Delaware, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Goat Cheese Market by Type (Fresh Cheese, Aged Cheese, Flavored Cheese, and Others), Flavor (Tangy-Tart and Earthy), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Business-to-Business, Convenience Stores, and Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global goat cheese market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The goat cheese market has experienced significant growth driven by the increase in awareness regarding the health benefits associated with goat cheese. Unlike cheese made from cow's milk, goat cheese is often perceived as a healthier alternative owing to the lower lactose content and higher levels of certain nutrients in it. Goat cheese contains less lactose, making it easier to digest for individuals with lactose intolerance. In addition, it typically has higher levels of protein and lower levels of fat compared to some cow's milk cheeses, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious dairy options. Moreover, the introduction of organic and premium-grade goat cheese options has significantly expanded market opportunities within the goat cheese market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $9.2 billion CAGR 4.50% No. of Pages in Report 275 Segments covered Type, Flavor, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Growing awareness of the health benefits Rise in preference for goat cheese among lactose-intolerant individuals Increase in adoption of goat cheese in vegetarian and flexitarian diets Opportunities Introduction of organic and premium-grade goat cheese options Collaboration with restaurants and food influencers Restraints Rise in competition from other specialty cheese High production costs associated with goat cheese Limited shelf life and perishable nature of goat cheese products

The fresh cheese segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period



By type, the fresh cheese segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global goat cheese market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Fresh goat cheese offers a distinctively tangy and creamy flavor profile that appeals to a wide range of consumers, from culinary enthusiasts to health-conscious individuals. The versatility of goat cheese in various culinary applications, including salads, pastas, and spreads, has further boosted its popularity. In addition, the perception of freshness and purity associated with this segment aligns with contemporary consumer preferences for natural and minimally processed foods. Moreover, the growing awareness of the nutritional benefits of goat cheese, such as being lower in fat and cholesterol compared to cow's cheese, has driven demand for fresh goat cheese as a healthier alternative.

The tangy-tart segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By flavor, the tangy-tart segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global goat cheese market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Characterized by its distinctive tanginess and subtle tartness, this flavor profile offers a refreshing and palate-stimulating experience that sets it apart from other goat cheese varieties. The tangy and tart notes complement a variety of dishes, ranging from salads and sandwiches to pasta and pizzas, making it a versatile ingredient in both savory and sweet culinary creations. Furthermore, the tangy and tart flavor segment aligns well with the growing demand for bold and different unique flavors in the food industry, catering to consumers seeking innovative taste experiences. As a result, producers have responded by expanding their offerings within this segment, introducing new flavor variations and product formulations to meet evolving consumer preferences. With its widespread appeal and versatility, the tangy and tart flavor segment continues to drive growth and innovation in the goat cheese market.

The supermarkets-hypermarkets segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By distribution channel, the supermarkets-hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global goat cheese market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Consumers prefer purchasing goat cheese from supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to convenience, variety, and accessibility, these retail environments offer in recent times. Supermarkets and hypermarkets typically provide a one-stop shopping experience, allowing consumers to easily find a diverse selection of goat cheese brands, flavors, and formulations in one location. The extensive shelf space and strategic product placement in these stores enhance visibility, enabling consumers to explore different options. Furthermore, ability to compare prices, read product labels, and take advantage of promotional offers contributes to the appeal of purchasing goat cheese in supermarkets and hypermarkets, making it a convenient and efficient choice for consumers seeking quality and authentic goat cheese.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Europe has a rich tradition of cheese-making, with centuries-old artisanal practices that have been passed down through generations. This heritage has led to the development of a diverse range of goat cheese varieties, each showcasing unique flavors, textures, and characteristics, which appeal to consumers both domestically and internationally. In addition, Europe benefits from favorable geographical conditions and abundant resources, such as fertile pastures and mild climates, which are ideal for dairy farming and goat cheese production. The suitable climate has allowed European goat cheese producers to maintain high standards of quality and consistency in their products, further enhancing their reputation and market competitiveness.

Leading Market Players: -

Laura Chenel’s Chevre, Inc.

Haystack Mountain Creamery

Saputo Inc.

Belle Chevre Inc.

Vermont Creamery

Cypress Grove Chevre, Inc.

Capriole, Inc.

Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery

St Helen's Farm Ltd.

DeJong Cheese

Amsterdam Cheese Company

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.

