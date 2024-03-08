Roger Werner Appointed to Clarus’ Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, announced that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Mr. Roger Werner to serve on the Board, effective as of March 8, 2024. With Mr. Werner’s appointment, the Board will be comprised of 6 directors, five of whom are independent.



Mr. Werner has over 40 years of executive leadership experience, which includes building some of television’s most successful sports networks. He joined ESPN as Chief Operating Officer in 1982 and was named President and CEO in 1988. During his six years as COO and two years as President and CEO, ESPN became the world’s largest and most profitable cable television network. After leaving ESPN, Werner helped build the Los Angeles-based Prime Ticket Network (now Fox Sports West) into America’s largest and most valuable regional cable network, and between 1995 and 2002, he developed Speedvision (now Fox Sports 1) and Outdoor Life Network (now NBC Sports), serving as both networks’ President and CEO. From 2006 to 2013, he undertook a public company turnaround as President, CEO and Co-Chairman of Outdoor Channel Holdings, Inc. (OUTD), where he guided initiatives that significantly increased profitability and improved corporate governance.

Mr. Werner remains active in the sports and automotive video markets. He has been an advisor and a Director at The MotorTrend Group, the largest producer of digital automotive related content and a Discovery Communications company. He currently serves as Chairman of ACCUS (the Automobile Competition Committee of the United States).

Mr. Werner received his M.B.A from the University of Virginia’s Darden School and graduated from Trinity College.

“Roger is an excellent addition to our Board, and we welcome his extensive experience working with companies to enhance their growth prospects and profitability,” said Warren Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman. “As Clarus continues to focus on growing our Outdoor and Adventure segments, we will benefit greatly from Roger’s unique perspective and deep familiarity with automotive, outdoor and sports enthusiast audiences and consumers.”

Mr. Werner commented, “Joining the Board at such an important time for Clarus is a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and management team to help the Company’s long-term vision come to fruition and create enduring shareholder value.”

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in-class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers. Our portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth underpinned by powerful industry trends across the outdoor and adventure sport end markets. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.rhinorack.com, www.maxtraxus.com / www.maxtrax.com.au, www.tredoutdoors.com, or www.pieps.com.

