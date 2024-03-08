Submit Release
Delta Technical College announces 2024 High School Welding Competition winners

High school students take home over $40,000 in scholarships

Horn Lake, Miss., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Technical College (DTC) held the 2024 High School Welding Competition at their Ridgeland and Horn Lake campuses on Thursday, Feb. 29, and Friday, March 1, respectively. Over 70 students participated in the competitions.

“The High School Welding Competition was a resounding success with 20 high schools in attendance and $45,000 in DTC scholarships going to seniors from various local high schools,” said Dr. Matthew Pummel, DTC Ridgeland’s campus president. “Even with the competition coming to a close, DTC will continue to focus on helping high schoolers start a career in welding.”

The first prize winners of this year’s competition, Levi Daughtry from Millington High School in Horn Lake, Miss. and Sean Fain from Florence High school in Ridgeland, Miss. both received a $5,000 scholarship to DTC as well as a $1,000 donation to help fund their high school’s welding department. Second and third prize recipients, along with all other contestants, were awarded scholarships to continue their welding training at DTC.

“The annual welding competition helps spark a love of welding and sharpen students’ skills,” said Tom Pullin, DTC Horn Lake’s campus president. “Learning and practicing a skilled trade can change students’ lives, and we’re proud to provide that development opportunity.”

DTC is a trade school that provides hands-on training in mechanical trades, allied health, cosmetology and trucking. These are skilled trades industries that can offer opportunities for long-term career paths. DTC prides itself on changing the lives of students through hands-on workforce training.

For more information about DTC’s Ridgeland and Horn Lake campuses, please visit the DTC website or call your local DTC campus.

About Delta Technical College

Delta Technical College (DTC) offers hands-on training in a number of skilled trades career fields, including mechanical trades, allied health, truck driving and cosmetology. DTC’s goal is to provide students with the skills necessary to begin careers in the skilled trades industry. Delta Technical College, along with its sister school, Midwest Technical Institute, operates six campuses across the Midwest and Mississippi Delta regions. For more information, visit www.DeltaTechnicalCollege.com. 


