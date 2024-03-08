Vehicle to Grid (V2G) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Vehicle to Grid (V2G) Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Charger Type (Bi-Directional Chargers, Uni-Directional Chargers), by Power Capacity (Low Power (<10 kW), Medium Power (10 kW-50 kW), High Power (>50 kW)), by Components (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), Smart Meters, Home Energy Management (HEM), Other), by Vehicle Type (Electric Cars, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Electric Buses, Electric Trucks, Other), by Technology (Charging Infrastructure, Communication Equipment, Grid Management Software, Energy Management Software, Smart Grid Integration Solutions, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global vehicle-to-grid (V2G) market was valued at US$3,391.0 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Environmental Benefits and Carbon Emission Reduction

V2G technology offers significant environmental benefits by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution associated with conventional transportation and energy generation. By utilizing renewable energy sources and optimizing energy use, V2G systems help decarbonize the transportation sector and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Studies have shown that widespread adoption of V2G technology could result in substantial reductions in CO2 emissions and other harmful pollutants. For example, a report by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) estimated that V2G implementation in the United States could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 530 million metric tons annually by 2050.

Integration with Smart Grid Infrastructure

V2G technology aligns with the objectives of smart grid initiatives aimed at modernizing and optimizing energy infrastructure. By integrating EVs into the smart grid ecosystem, V2G systems enable bi-directional communication and coordination between energy consumers, producers, and grid operators. This integration facilitates dynamic energy management, load balancing, and demand response, enhancing grid efficiency and reliability. Additionally, V2G supports the deployment of advanced grid technologies such as distributed energy resources (DERs), microgrids, and grid-edge devices, further driving the evolution of the smart grid. For instance, a V2G-enabled smart grid pilot project in Japan demonstrated the potential for EVs to provide grid services and support renewable energy integration.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on various sectors, and the vehicle-to-grid (V2G) market is no exception. The automotive industry, a key component of the V2G ecosystem, experienced disruptions in production, supply chains, and consumer demand during the pandemic. The lockdowns, restrictions on movement, and economic uncertainties led to a temporary slowdown in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) – a critical component for V2G technology. The reduced manufacturing and sales of EVs directly influenced the growth trajectory of the V2G market.

The pandemic also affected the implementation of V2G projects and infrastructure development. Lockdowns and social distancing measures disrupted construction activities, leading to delays in the setup of charging infrastructure and V2G systems. The uncertainty and financial constraints faced by businesses and governments during the pandemic further impacted investment decisions, potentially slowing down the funding and execution of V2G projects globally.

On the positive side, the pandemic underscored the importance of resilient and sustainable energy solutions. As governments worldwide sought to recover from the economic downturn, there has been a renewed focus on green initiatives and investments in clean energy technologies, including electric mobility and V2G. Stimulus packages and recovery plans in various countries have included provisions for enhancing EV adoption and charging infrastructure, offering a potential boost to the V2G market.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Electrification of Transportation and Mobility Services

The electrification of transportation and the growing adoption of EVs are driving demand for V2G solutions as a means to optimize energy use and charging infrastructure. With the increasing availability of electric vehicles across various vehicle segments, including passenger cars, buses, trucks, and fleets, V2G technology becomes increasingly relevant for managing the energy demands of a diverse transportation ecosystem. Furthermore, the rise of shared mobility services, such as ride-hailing and car-sharing, presents opportunities to leverage V2G for fleet management and optimization. For example, companies like Uber and Lyft are exploring partnerships with utilities and V2G providers to integrate EVs into their platforms and support sustainable mobility initiatives.

Resilience and Energy Independence

V2G technology enhances energy resilience and promotes energy independence by decentralizing energy generation and storage capabilities. By empowering EV owners to become active participants in the energy market, V2G systems reduce reliance on centralized energy infrastructure and enhance local energy autonomy. In regions prone to grid outages or disruptions, V2G-enabled EVs can serve as mobile power sources, providing backup electricity for homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure. Additionally, V2G contributes to energy democratization by enabling community-based energy sharing and peer-to-peer trading, fostering a more resilient and decentralized energy ecosystem. For instance, V2G-equipped EVs played a critical role in providing emergency power during the aftermath of natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Energy Trading and Peer-to-Peer Transactions

V2G technology facilitates the emergence of energy trading platforms and peer-to-peer transactions, enabling EV owners to monetize their surplus energy and engage in decentralized energy markets. By leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts, V2G-enabled EVs can autonomously buy and sell electricity with other participants in real-time, creating a vibrant ecosystem of energy exchange. This peer-to-peer energy trading model empowers individuals, businesses, and communities to maximize the value of their energy assets while promoting energy democratization and resilience. For example, platforms like PowerLedger and WePower enable users to trade renewable energy certificates (RECs) and carbon credits, fostering a more transparent and sustainable energy economy.

Fleet Electrification and Optimization

V2G technology presents a compelling opportunity for fleet operators to electrify their vehicle fleets and optimize their energy use and operational efficiency. By deploying V2G-enabled EVs, fleet owners can leverage vehicle-to-grid capabilities to reduce fuel costs, minimize downtime, and improve fleet management. For example, logistics companies can utilize V2G-enabled electric trucks to not only transport goods but also provide grid services during off-peak hours, generating additional revenue streams while contributing to grid stability. Furthermore, V2G-enabled fleets can play a key role in supporting the electrification of public transportation and last-mile delivery services, helping cities achieve their sustainability goals and reduce air pollution.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the vehicle-to-grid (V2G) market are ABB Limited, AC Propulsion, Denso Corporation, Edison International, EV Grid, Inc, Fermata Energy, Hitachi, Ltd, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Indra Sistemas, S.A, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., NRG Energy, Inc., NUVVE Holding Corp, OVO Energy, Toyota Industries Corporation, Wallbox. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

15 Nov 2023, OVO and energy software company Kaluza has entered into a partnership with Volvo Cars to create controlled charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs) for OVO and Volvo customers in the UK.

14 Nov 2023, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), a public utility serving 3.7 million people in Southern California, and Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) has entered into collaboration on vehicle-to-grid (V2G) research for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) using a Toyota bZ4X.

18 April 2023, Electric cars that are connected to the grid are like batteries on wheels. EnergyHub, the top grid-edge DERMS provider in the industry, and Fermata Energy, the top V2G services provider, have teamed to speed up utilities' access to EVs as mobile distributed energy resources (DERs) in order to accelerate the implementation of vehicle-to-grid installations.





