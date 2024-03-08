PM’s visit to tighten Việt Nam-New Zealand strategic partnership: ambassador

VIETNAM, March 8 - HÀ NỘI — The coming official visit to New Zealand by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính holds special significance as it is an occasion for the two sides to further intensify bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the South Pacific country Nguyễn Văn Trung.

He told Vietnam New Agency that the visit on March 10 - 11, to be made at the invitation of PM Christopher Luxon, is the first to New Zealand – a strategic partner of Việt Nam since 2020 – by PM Chính, who is also the first foreign government leader to arrive in New Zealand since this country shaped a new government.

Trung noted that the visit is a step to implement the foreign policy identified at the 13th National Party Congress, which attaches importance to developing cooperation with Asian-Pacific countries, among which New Zealand is an important strategic partner.

Since mid-2022, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries have recorded highly positive progress in such spheres as politics, diplomacy, trade, education - training, science - technology, security, defence, and people-to-people exchange.

The visit is a crucial occasion for Việt Nam and New Zealand to further intensify the cooperation and strategic partnership on the threshold of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2025. It is also a chance for people in the South Pacific nation to learn more about the Southeast Asian country’s Đổi mới (Renewal) achievements, including fast and sustainable development, active integration into the world, and enhanced cooperation with the Pacific, thereby contributing to peace, friendship, cooperation, and development in the world, according to the diplomat.

He went on to say that during the trip, the two sides will discuss measures to realise the action plan for implementing the strategic partnership 2021 - 2024 and also specify the focuses and new cooperation areas matching the new context.

Trung said PM Chính will engage in a number of important activities, including holding official talks with his counterpart Luxon, witnessing the signing of cooperation documents, and having meetings with the Governor-General and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of New Zealand.

He is scheduled to deliver an important policy speech at the Victoria University of Wellington and meet students, experts, and lecturers of the school.

Besides, the Vietnamese Government’s delegation will visit Auckland, the biggest city of New Zealand that houses a large Vietnamese community. The PM will also visit the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research and a cooperation project on tropical crop and fruit varieties.

The PM is set to meet with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, representatives of the Vietnamese community, and science - technology experts of Vietnam. He will also join leading businesses of New Zealand in a seminar, the ambassador added.

Trung expressed his belief that the visit will create a new impetus for bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, education - training, security, and defence while exploring and capitalising on cooperation potential in new areas so as to contribute to economic growth, social stability, and sustainable development. In addition, it will also help the bilateral strategic partnership develop more intensively and strengthen the mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples. — VNA/VNS