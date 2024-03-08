Submit Release
Training on sustainable aviation fuels for North Macedonia

Skopje, 20-21 February 2024 — The Civil Aviation Agency of North Macedonia recently hosted the eighth training focusing on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), organised by the ECAC Capacity-Building Programme for Environment.


The training drew 24 participants from diverse national bodies, including the Civil Aviation Agency, various ministries (transportation, economy, environment, and agriculture), industry stakeholders (including airports, airlines, fuel suppliers), representatives of civil society (NGOs), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) mission in Skopje.


Structured around the content and recommendations outlined in the ECAC Guidance on Sustainable Aviation Fuels published in February 2023, the training served as a platform for constructive national discussion, exploring and identifying opportunities and next steps to foster SAF in North Macedonia.


A notable immediate follow-up action was the proposal to establish a national SAF working group to develop a SAF national roadmap.

