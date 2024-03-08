ECAC Facilitation Focal Point convenes the Facilitation Programme Management Group

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Videoconference, 20 February 2024 — David Benito (DGCA Spain) recently met with the chairs of the Facilitation Working Group and its sub-groups on Immigration and Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) for the first time since assuming the role of Focal Point for Facilitation in September 2023.



During the meeting, discussions revolved around the facilitation work programmes for 2024. Particular attention was paid to key ongoing activities aimed at preparing for the ICAO Facilitation Panel in Montreal from 26 February to 1 March 2024. Focus was also placed on the upcoming joint ECAC-ICAO EUR/NAT workshop on National Facilitation Programmes and Committees set to be hosted by Greece on 12 March 2024.



The group deliberated on the challenges and opportunities for progressing key issues in ECAC’s facilitation agenda over the coming 12 months. It considered the structure of meetings, as well as strategies to advance new areas of work as outlined in commitments made at the end of 2023, such as State-led assistance to air accident victims, and further review of ECAC Doc 30, Part I (Facilitation).