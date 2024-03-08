Third training on risk management in aviation security

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Paris, 20-22 February 2024 — A group of eight security experts from Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Republic of Moldova and Slovakia gathered at the ECAC premises in February for a training course on Best Practices for Risk Management in Aviation Security.



This course provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of both existing and emerging threats to aviation, along with insights into current trends and effective risk management processes. Attendees familiarised themselves with an example of the risk assessment methodology, as well as best practices for establishing and implementing risk-based security oversight, assessing risks across various domains of aviation security.



Furthermore, the course presented good practices for developing and implementing mitigating measures outlined in ECAC Doc 30, Part II (Security).



The participants appreciated the opportunity to acquire practical knowledge and enhance their competencies in risk management. They thanked the instructors from the ECAC Secretariat and the Portuguese Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC), whose expertise and first-hand experience were a valuable contribution to the course