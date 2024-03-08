Submit Release
News Search

There were 251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,363 in the last 365 days.

Third training on risk management in aviation security

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Paris, 20-22 February 2024 — A group of eight security experts from Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Republic of Moldova and Slovakia gathered at the ECAC premises in February for a training course on Best Practices for Risk Management in Aviation Security.


This course provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of both existing and emerging threats to aviation, along with insights into current trends and effective risk management processes. Attendees familiarised themselves with an example of the risk assessment methodology, as well as best practices for establishing and implementing risk-based security oversight, assessing risks across various domains of aviation security.


Furthermore, the course presented good practices for developing and implementing mitigating measures outlined in ECAC Doc 30, Part II (Security).


The participants appreciated the opportunity to acquire practical knowledge and enhance their competencies in risk management. They thanked the instructors from the ECAC Secretariat and the Portuguese Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC), whose expertise and first-hand experience were a valuable contribution to the course

You just read:

Third training on risk management in aviation security

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more