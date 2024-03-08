Changi Aviation Summit and Singapore Airshow

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Singapore, 18-21 February 2024 — ECAC president, Alessio Quaranta, joined by vice-presidents, Johann Friedrich Colsman and Rannia Leontaridi alongside several directors general including from Romania and Serbia, participated in this year’s edition of the Changi Aviation Summit, and attended the opening of the Singapore Airshow.

The Summit featured several thought-provoking panel discussions, notably on the key challenges the aviation sector will face in a post-pandemic world, as well as the role of technology in transforming the sector in the coming years. Innovation and investments in technology emerged as priorities for all actors in the sector, particularly to drive the decarbonisation of the aviation industry.