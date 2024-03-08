Technical Task Force discusses work priorities in transition period

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Videoconference, 13 February 2024 — The Technical Task Force (TTF) convened to review advancements made within its 2023 work programme and discuss work priorities for 2024, particularly those to be delivered during a transition period preceding implementation of the updated terms of reference and rules of procedure of ECAC working groups.

A key aspect of the changes involves the evolution of recent TTF study groups into more flexible, project-centric expert teams, which would be able to swiftly address Member States’ technology imperatives as identified by the Security Forum and its newly established Threat Response Group.