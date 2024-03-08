Funding and standardisation proposals discussed at EMTO Task Force meeting

Videoconference, 13 February 2024 — The ECAC Medium-Term Objectives Task Force (EMTO) completed the development of its proposals on future funding of the Common Evaluation Process for security equipment and on the standardisation of terms of reference and rules of procedure for ECAC working groups.
Both proposals will be presented to the Coordinating Committee, along with the nomination of Marina Köster (Germany) as deputy chair of the task force.
