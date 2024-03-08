Submit Release
Aviation security experts' preparations for ICAO events

Videoconference, 15 February 2024 — The European Coordination Group on Aviation Security (ECG-AS) began the process of preparations for the 35th Aviation Security Panel (Montreal, 22-26 April 2024), noting advancements made on the review of the ICAO Global Aviation Security Plan (GASeP).


The group took steps to set up links with the European coordination groups for the ICAO Facilitation Panel and the ICAO Air Navigation Conference, to ensure that cross-domain items were dealt with effectively through these processes.

