Eduverse Summit 2024: A perfect opportunity to connect with global inspiring speakers

Eduverse Summit Brazil

Eduverse Summit Brazil 2024 is here to welcome inspiring speakers. Read on to learn more about these amazing speakers.

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil and the Latin America region’s most dynamic education summit - the Eduverse Summit Brazil 2024 - is here. It is a global summit for higher education leaders and policymakers to discuss the landscape of international education, the Eduverse Summit Brazil 2024 will be hosted in São Paulo on March 12, 2024.

Eduverse Summit 2024 is a sequence of international summits spanning across multiple countries. Its inaugural edition was hosted in Nigeria in February 2024, and the Brazil edition will take this discussion forward in the LATAM region. This region is one of the busiest educational hubs, with Brazil as its epicenter. According to news estimates, there are 46.8 million basic education pupils in Brazil, 8.2 million preschoolers, 26.8 million elementary school students, and 7.8 million high school students.

Eduverse Summit Brazil 2024 will provide a platform for education leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders to reshape the future of education in Brazil and beyond. As we anticipate this transforming event, the spotlight will be on key speakers, attendees, and exhibitors to discuss the future of education, improve student retention, provide better funding options, and other related aspects.

Sharing details about the Summit, Avinav Sharma, Executive Director - of Global Events, Eduverse Summit, said, “Eduverse Summit Brazil 2024 is ready to host the biggest names in education, learning, and development in the LATAM region. The Summit will kickstart dynamic discussions featuring education innovation, upgrades, and global collaborations. It is a pivotal platform for policymakers, EdTech pioneers, and educational heads to have pertinent discussions. We welcome all educational thought leaders to join us at the Eduverse Summit Brazil 2024.”

The Summit is a big stage to initiate changes in education. It is a podium for global leaders to come together and share tangible ideas for Brazil's higher education. The Summit has four registration categories, available here.

- Principals, High School Counsellors

- Institutional Delegates

- Education Agents

- Service Providers

Our lineup of influential speakers at the Summit are-:

1. Jeffrey Neill

Mr. Neill serves as the Director of College Counseling at Graded, the American School of São Paulo. His expertise extends to various aspects of physical security, encompassing skills in risk assessment, mitigation, and crisis management.

2. Dr. Wagner Vilas Boas

He has 29 years of experience in the Federal Public Administration, in the areas of management, education, innovation, planning, budgeting, finance, accounting, and transportation.

3. Dr. Caioá Lemos

Dr. Caioá Lemos, a well-known psychologist, graduated with a master's and doctorate from the University of São Paulo's Institute of Psychology. Her career in school psychology and human development has been outstanding.

4. Renata Condi de Souza

Renata is employed in Brazil as a Consultant for Internationalization in Basic Education. Her career spans 23 years in the fields of remote education, educational technology, and e-learning.

5. Ana Beatriz Senra Faulhaber

She is the esteemed Regional Coordinator for Rio de Janeiro at Belta, – Brazilian Educational and Language Travel Association.

6. Nicole Ribeiro

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Anthropology from Stony Brook University, with a focus on Accounting and Modern Approaches to Anthropology. Nicole is the FACAMP PG Program in Counseling Coordinator.

7. Sumin Valiyaveetil

He is the Vice President Commercial Innivec, Canada. Sumin managed a team from 171+ sourcing countries and 30+ destination countries.

Summing up, the upcoming Eduverse Summit Brazil 2024 is set to be hosted on March 12, 2024, to shape the future of international education. All education leaders are invited to join and participate in this transformative Summit. To register now, click here.

Join us for the Eduverse Summit São Paulo 2024 on 12th March. Register now!