Cloud Migration Services Market Set to Soar Beyond USD 71.05 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Digital Transformation

Cloud Migration Services Market Report

Organizations' need to modernize IT infrastructure drives Cloud Migration Services Market, optimizing scalability and cost-efficiency.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cloud Migration Services Market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to surpass USD 71.05 billion by 2030. The driving force behind this surge is the global wave of digital transformation, prompting businesses to migrate operations to the cloud for enhanced efficiency, flexibility, and security.The SNS Insider report reveals that the Cloud Migration Services Market Size, valued at USD 11.54 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 71.05 billion by 2030, growing at a compelling CAGR of 25.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.Get a Report Sample of Cloud Migration Services Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1225 Some of the Major Key Players Studied are:➤ Amazon Web Services➤ International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation➤ Microsoft Corporation➤ Google➤ Cisco Systems➤ NTT Data Corporation➤ DXC Technology Company➤ VMware➤ Rackspace Hosting➤ Informatica➤ WSM International➤ Zerto➤ Virtustream➤ RiverMeadow Software➤ OpenStack➤ OthersMarket Report ScopeCloud migration is a set of processes enabling users to move their business operations, processes, and applications to cloud infrastructure. This transition often involves shifting legacy IT infrastructure to public cloud environments. Industries, especially BFSI and healthcare, prefer private or hybrid cloud migration solutions for their robust security frameworks.As legacy infrastructure becomes outdated and unreliable, businesses are deploying cloud migration services to upgrade entire operations to the cloud. This surge is driven by the need for growth and agility. Key players dominating the cloud migration services market include AWS and Microsoft Azure.Market AnalysisThe cloud migration services market presents opportunities for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to handle various tasks, including managing virtual machines, cloud services, storage, migration, and applications on public cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Bluemix, and Google Cloud. MSPs play a crucial role in assisting SMEs lacking technical expertise and facing budget constraints during the intimidating process of migrating to the cloud. MSPs overcome challenges, such as limited workforce and bandwidth, and implement complex programs. Their expertise helps organizations adopt the right programs, resulting in increased agility, reduced capital costs, and enhanced efficiency.Segment AnalysisBy Service Type, automation and integration hold the largest market size, thanks to their widespread adoption globally. Automation streamlines cloud migration activities, reducing costs, manual intervention, time, and the risk of failure. It supports improved business agility and the rapid recovery of the entire workload during downtime.In terms of Applications, security and compliance management are expected to grow at the highest rate. This application segment sees large-scale adoption due to its role in protecting data from misuse, meeting compliance needs, providing access control, delivering robust data encryption, and enhancing integration.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:Based on Service Type:➤ Manages Services➤ Professional ServicesBased on Applications:➤ Project Management➤ Infrastructure Management➤ Security & Compliance Management➤ OthersBased on Organization Size:➤ Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)➤ Large EnterprisesBased on Deployment Mode:➤ Public Cloud➤ Private Cloud➤ Hybrid CloudBased on Industry Verticals:➤ BFSI➤ Manufacturing➤ Healthcare & Life Sciences➤ IT & Telecommunications➤ Consumer Goods & Retail➤ Government & Public Sector➤ Media & Entertainment➤ OthersGrowth Drivers of the Market➤ The primary catalyst propelling the growth of the Cloud Migration Services Market is the global imperative of digital transformation. Businesses across industries are recognizing the need to embrace advanced technologies to stay competitive. Cloud migration enables companies to modernize their IT infrastructure, promoting agility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. As organizations seek to leverage digital technologies for enhanced operational efficiency, the demand for cloud migration services has skyrocketed.➤ Cloud migration offers businesses the promise of enhanced efficiency, flexibility, and scalability. Moving operations to the cloud allows organizations to streamline processes, reduce operational complexities, and adapt quickly to changing business requirements. The scalability of cloud solutions enables businesses to expand or contract their IT infrastructure based on demand, ensuring optimal resource utilization and cost-effectiveness.Key Regional DevelopmentNorth America is expected to lead the global cloud migration services market, attributed to expanding internet penetration and rapid adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Europe is anticipated to secure a considerable market share, with the introduction of fifth-generation wireless technology expected to enhance regional growth. Asia Pacific is projected to experience substantial growth, particularly in India and China, as both nations make significant strides in boosting cloud-based technology adoption.Key Takeaways➤ The Cloud Migration Services Market is being driven by a global wave of digital transformation, with businesses migrating operations to the cloud for enhanced efficiency and flexibility.➤ Managed Service Providers play a pivotal role in overcoming challenges faced by SMEs during cloud migration, providing technical expertise and aiding in program implementation, resulting in increased agility and efficiency.➤ Automation and integration lead the market in service types, streamlining cloud migration activities, while security and compliance management applications experience the highest growth rate.Buy the Latest Version of this Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1225 Recent DevelopmentsIn February 2020: Indonesian telecom company Smartfren collaborated with Cisco Systems Inc. to develop a multi-cloud architecture, spearheading the adoption of managed services and cloud computing.In June 2022: Ovhcloud, a leading global cloud provider, collaborated with Lenet, an IT service provider, enabling cost-effective, flexible, and secure cloud migration for companies of all sizes.Table of Contents- Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1. Drivers3.2. Restraints3.3. Opportunities3.4. Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1. COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model7. PEST Analysis8. Cloud Migration Services Market, by Service Type8.1. Managed Services8.2. Professional Services9. Cloud Migration Services Market, by Applications9.1. Project Management9.2. Infrastructure Management9.3. Security & Compliance Management9.4. Others10. Cloud Migration Services Market, by Organization Size10.1. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)10.2. Large Enterprises11. Cloud Migration Services Market, by Deployment Mode11.1. Public Cloud11.2. Private Cloud11.3. Hybrid Cloud12. Cloud Migration Services Market, by Industry Verticals12.1. BFSI12.2. Manufacturing12.3. Healthcare & Life Sciences12.4. IT & Telecommunications12.5. Consumer Goods & Retail12.6. Government & Public Sector12.7. Media & Entertainment12.8. Others13. Regional Analysis13.1. Introduction13.2. North America13.3. Europe13.4. Asia-Pacific13.5. The Middle East & Africa13.6. Latin America14. Company Profile15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Competitive Benchmarking15.2. Market Share Analysis15.3. Recent Developments16. USE Cases and Best Practices17. ConclusionAbout UsSNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.Read Our Other Reports