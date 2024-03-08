Ministries make greater efforts to bring laws, resolutions to life

VIETNAM, March 8 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Thursday requested agencies to make greater efforts, determination and responsibility to quickly bring the NA's decisions to fruition.

Speaking at the second national conference on implementing laws and resolutions of the 15th NA’s sixth session and fifth extraordinary session, NA Chairman Huệ acknowledged ministries and localities for proactively and firmly implementing laws and resolutions in recent years.

He emphasised a number of key tasks that need to be focused on in the coming time.

The NA Chairman assigned NA committees to review, give opinions, and verify reports of the Government on implementing laws and resolutions, and report to the NA for consideration and discussion in case of necessity.

He required concerned organisations to soon issue documents detailing laws and resolutions, and arrange resources and conditions to ensure missions are completed on schedule.

NA Chairman Huệ requested the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy, the State Audit and central agencies to contribute opinions on the development and promulgation of documents detailing laws and resolutions.

They should educate people about the laws in appropriate forms, and encourage people from all walks of life to strictly follow the laws and resolutions.

Law on Land

The Law on Land 2024 has many important new and groundbreaking contents that contribute to the goal of perfecting policies, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of land management and use, said Chairman of the NA's Economic Committee Vũ Hồng Thanh.

Thanh said that this year, it was planned to issue decrees implementing the Land Law on different contents such as Regulations on basic land surveys; Registration and issuance of land use rights certificates, Ownership of assets attached to land and land information system; Regulations on compensation, support and resettlement when the State recovers land; and Regulations on land development funds.

The Economic Committee, the Ethnic Council, and other NA committees within their respective fields of responsibility will supervise the promulgation of decrees and circulars detailing the assigned contents in the law.

The decrees and circulars must ensure stability and development of the land legal system. They must have consistency and synchronisation with documents detailing the Law on Housing, Law on Real Estate Business and the legal system.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Minh Ngân said that the Law on Land 2024 had a number of new contents such as land planning and use; recovery, compensation and support for resettlement; land allocation, land lease and permission to change land use purposes; issuance of land use transfer certificates; land policies for ethnic minorities; and land database.

According to the Prime Minister's Decision, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) was assigned to compile six decrees and four circulars.

The ministry urgently established a drafting committee and an editorial team.

It has collected opinions from affected organisations and individuals, and at the same time organises conferences in regions to receive comments on the draft documents.

The documents will be submitted to the competent authority for consideration and approval in May this year.

The Decree on Sea Reclamation Activities will be submitted this month following simplified procedures to take effect from April 1 this year.

The MONRE will preside and coordinate with concerned ministries and units to develop a project on commercial housing through agreements on receiving land use rights and submit it to the competent authority as soon as possible to ensure progress. — VNS