Insider Unlocks $200 Million USD CARR as One of the Few Woman-founded B2B SaaS Unicorns on International Women’s Day

NEW YORK, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insider, the leading AI-native platform for delivering individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, today announced it has unlocked $200M USD CARR (Committed Annual Recurring Revenue). This significant financial milestone comes as a result of the company’s commitment to product excellence and customer obsession.



Recognized as an industry leader by top analysts, Insider has firmly positioned itself amongst other record-breaking SaaS legends, surpassing $150M USD ARR to unlock $200M USD CARR at extraordinary speed.













“When we founded Insider, our vision was to become the world’s most progressive and trusted technology platform for CX. Unlocking $200M USD CARR is a remarkable milestone that demonstrates our vision is transpiring,” said Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder and CEO of Insider. “Insider is becoming a generational company and the driving force behind the growth of the most recognized brands in existence. Our culture of reinvention and obsession with ‘loving customer problems’ has helped us bring a fresh perspective to the most pressing challenges marketers face today. Our goal is to finally make it possible for brands to deliver a totally unique experience per person, forever changing the dialog between brands and their consumers.”

The growing demand for Insider comes as marketers prioritize customer experience as the most critical value driver and the key to retaining customers and earning their loyalty, particularly in light of the changing economic environment. Insider is trusted by 1,200+ of the world’s best-loved brands—in industries including retail, beauty and cosmetics, fashion, travel, and automotive—like Samsung, Nike, GAP, Pizza Hut, Santander, Singapore Airlines, Lexus, and one-third of the Fortune 500 to differentiate their customer experiences and drive profitable growth while unleashing peak productivity and efficiency for their teams.

Insider’s growth reflects not only its progressive technology but also its team and culture of customer obsession. This is reflected in the company’s robust 129% NRR (Net Revenue Retention) rate. Insider’s award-winning customer service and onboarding approach blends its leading product with superior support from local industry experts. New customers can expect migration to be completed quickly with zero downtime and the fastest Time To Value (TTV), 3X quicker than any other vendor (independently verified by users) to maximize performance against core metrics such as revenue, average order value, and customer lifetime value.

Insider continues to execute against the most ambitious product roadmap in the industry to drive more value for CX and marketing professionals worldwide. Insider’s mission has always been to develop industry-first solutions that anticipate and solve marketers’ biggest frustrations and challenges before they arise, earning its reputation for being a first-mover, always incorporating the latest technologies and capabilities.

Insider solves the most fundamental problems marketers face today, including gaining a single view of the customer by connecting, structuring, and uniting customer data, removing the struggle of getting to know your customers. With a single view achieved, Insider makes it possible to segment with precision based on real-time behaviors or predicted intent, allowing brands to orchestrate journeys across the broadest number of channels, including WhatsApp, SMS, Web, Email, and App—on autopilot. Insider’s platform has been independently verified by users as the Easiest To Use, Easiest To Set Up, and Fastest To Deliver TTV (time to value) compared to any other vendor. Insider’s ready-made templates, powerful Generative AI capabilities ( Sirius AI™ ), and single canvas view allow marketing, CRM, digital, and e-commerce teams to collaborate more effectively.

Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder and CEO at Insider, said: “Insider has been constantly innovating, developing, and deploying intelligent solutions in the Customer Experience and Marketing industry. Since 2014, we have employed a dedicated team of AI engineers to develop and train some of the first examples of predictive AI and machine learning models in relation to conversion rate optimization and embedded these into our earliest technologies. Our ten-year track record in predictive and conversational AI meant Insider was uniquely positioned to take advantage of the emerging popularity of Generative AI in recent months, disseminating the hype to deliver tangible value for marketers within the Insider platform, removing guesswork and low-leverage tasks to increase productivity and efficiency.”

Muharrem Derinkok, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Insider, said: “Like Tesla is famously working to be the first automotive brand in the world to develop self-driving cars, Insider aims to become the first marketing technology provider to optimize every element of customer experience creation, from customer segmentation to copy and image content creation, and optimizing and testing, at unparalleled enterprise scale, for end-to-end automation, within the next three years.”

Woman-founded. 70% Women-led. Predominantly Women-owned.

Insider chose International Women’s Day to announce this revenue milestone as one of the only woman-founded, 70% women-led, and predominantly women-owned B2B SaaS Unicorns to achieve $200M USD CARR. Insider continues to defy the norms, considering women-founded companies account for under 3% of venture capital funding deals involving AI ( The Alan Turing Institute, 2023 ), and women make up just 28% of leadership positions in the Customer Experience industry globally ( McKinsey & Company, 2023 ).

“When we started Insider, we sought not only to create a product company but to build the world's most socially progressive technology community. We wanted to prove that it was possible to create a woman-founded, women-led company in AI and deep tech from any part of the world,” said Hande Cilingir. “Companies with women on their boards tend to perform better on the stock market. Societies that educate girls and allow women to participate in decision-making are more successful. Women matter, and representation matters. When you bring diverse perspectives and voices to the table, it leads to more innovation, more inclusivity, more equity, and better outcomes for organizations, shareowners, customers, and society.”







Insider’s momentum is recognized in its most recent milestones and recognitions, including

For more information about Insider, please visit useinsider.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/useinsider

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4d7a52e-595a-4c3a-8d15-72cf565e5feb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f153552-ff92-48cb-b82b-922a5f424f96

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e9cc283-9e07-42b0-9075-d9a4863cc22a

Press Contact Christopher Baldwin; christopher.baldwin@useinsider.com