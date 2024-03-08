California Rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck Drop New Single "Dragging Me Down” Echoing The Band's Heavy Hitting Rock Roots
Upcoming New Album Red Moon Rising Produced By Legendary Kevin ShirleyLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Jon & The Wreck, the Southern California powerhouse, has just released "Dragging Me Down," the next single from their eagerly anticipated album, Red Moon Rising. This track is a testament to the band's hard-rocking ethos and a bold continuation of their musical journey, showcasing their ability to blend powerful storytelling with unmistakable rock n' roll grit. Set for release on June 28th via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, Red Moon Rising represents a new chapter for the band, infused with the spirit of renewal and the relentless drive of their rock roots.
"Dragging Me Down" is a "bonafide, heavy-hitting riff-rock anthem," according to guitarist Henry James. The song went through several iterations before reaching its final, compelling form under the guidance of legendary producer Kevin Shirley. Recorded at the prestigious Village in West Los Angeles, California, "Dragging Me Down" offers a dramatic narrative of an ill-fated one-night stand, backed by punchy, overdriven guitars, pounding drums, and an anthemic vocal performance that demands audience participation. "This is sure to get you singing along & get your feet stomping!" says James.
The release of “Dragging Me Down’ comes on the heels of the launch of the band's 2024 tour, as Robert Jon & The Wreck hit the road to bring the vibrant energy of their new material directly to their fans. With a schedule that includes intimate venues in Boca Raton, FL and Macon, GA, as well as international stops in cities like Milan and Barcelona, the tour promises a diverse array of performances.
The band's fanbase is rapidly expanding thanks to their unparalleled recent success, particularly with their breakout music video, "Ballad of A Broken Hearted Man," which has amassed nearly half a million views on YouTube, showcasing their rising popularity.
Since their debut in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have captivated audiences worldwide, turning the Southern rock sound on its head and making it distinctly their own. With Robert Jon Burrison's lead vocals and guitar, Andrew Espantman on drums and vocals, Henry James Schneekluth's lead guitar and vocals, Warren Murrel on bass, and the recent addition of Jake Abernathie on keyboards, the band's synergy on stage is undeniable. As they embark on this next phase with Red Moon Rising, they invite both longtime followers and new listeners to join in the celebration of their ongoing evolution and the indomitable spirit of rock 'n' roll.
For more details on the band's tour dates and to stay updated on their journey, please visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/.
Red Moon Rising by Robert Jon & The Wreck
1. Stone Cold Killer
2. Trouble
3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man
4. Red Moon Rising
5. Dragging Me Down
6. Hold On
7. Down No More
8. Help Yourself
9. Worried Mind
10. Give Love
11. Rager (CD Bonus Track)
12. Hate To See You Go (CD Bonus Track)
VINYL TRACK LISTING:
Side A
1. Stone Cold Killer
2. Trouble
3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man
4. Red Moon Rising
5. Dragging Me Down
Side B
1. Hold On
2. Down No More
3. Help Yourself
4. Worried Mind
5. Give Love
2024 US TOUR
Sunday, March 18th to Thursday, March 22nd - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FL
Thursday, March 22nd - The Funky Biscuit - Boca Raton, FL
Friday, March 23rd - Heidi’s Jazz Club - Cocoa Beach, FL
Friday, March 30th - Field Trip Festival - San Juan Capistrano, CA
Friday, April 6th - Springing The Blues Music Festival - Jacksonville, FL
Saturday, April 7th - Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SC
Monday, April 9th - The Senate - Columbia, SC
Tuesday, April 10th - The Radio Room - Greenville, SC
Wednesday, April 11th - The Foundry - Athens, GA
Thursday, April 12th - Grant’s Lounge - Macon, GA
Friday, April 13th - Tampa Bay Blues Festival - St. Petersburg, FL
Tuesday, July 31st - Don’t Tell Shirlee Concert at The Pines - Sherman, NY
Thursday, August 9th - Smoke & Irons Music Festival - Bartlett, IL
Friday, August 17th, 2024 - Big Bull Falls Festival - Wausau, WI
Friday, September 8th - Big Bender Blues Festival - Las Vegas, NV
Friday, September 20th - Bourbon & Beyond 2024 - Louisville, KY
2024 EU TOUR
Friday, June 21st, 2024 - God Save The Kouing Festival - Penmarch, FR
Sunday, June 23rd, 2024 - Le Sonograf - Le Thor, FR
Monday, June 24th, 2024 - Chiari Blues Festival - Milan, IT
Wednesday, June 26th, 2024 - Sala Wolf - Barcelona, ES
Thursday, June 27th, 2024 - Las Armas - Zaragoza, ES
Friday, June 28th, 2024 - Nazca - Madrid, ES
Saturday, June 29th, 2024 - Sala Fanatic - Sevilla, ES
Sunday, June 30th, 2024 - La Trinchera - Málaga, ES
Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024 - Loco Club - Valencia, ES
Thursday, July 4th, 2024 - Enscenario Santander - Santander, ES
Friday, July 5th, 2024 - Cognac Blues Folies Festival - Cognac, FR
Saturday, July 6th, 2024 - Puistoblues Festival - Järvenpää, FI
Monday, July 8th, 2024 - Spirit of 66 - Verviers, BE
Tuesday, July 9th, 2024 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, DE
Wednesday, July 10th, 2024 - Die Kantine - Köln, DE
Thuesday, July 11th, 2024 – Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, NL
Friday, July 12th, 2024 - Bospop - Weert, NL
Wednesday, October 30th – Tivoli - Utrecht, NL
Thursday, October 31st - Roma - Antwerp, BE
Friday, November 1st - Bosul - Weert. NL
Saturday, November 2nd – Ziegelei - Twistringen , DE
Sunday, November 3rd – Harmonie - Bonn, DE
Tuesday, November 5th – Kreuz - Fulda, DE
Wednesday, November 6th – Lido – Berlin, DE
Thursday, November 7th – Burgerweehuis - Deventer, NL
Friday, November 8th - Blues Garage - Isemhagen, DE
Saturday, November 9th - Blues Heaven Festival - Fredrickshavn, DK
Sunday, November 10th – Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, DE
Tuesday, November 12th - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DE
Wednesday, November 13th - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DE
Thursday, November 14th – Piano - Dortmund, DE
Friday, November 15th – DasHaus - Ludwigsburg, DE
Saturday, November 16th – Trabendo - Paris, FR
Sunday, November 17th – Bolwerk - Sneek, NL
Wednesday, November 20th – The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UK
Thursday, November 21st - Komedia - Brighton, UK
Friday, November 22nd – Komedia - Bath, UK
Saturday, November 23rd – The 1865 - Southampton, UK
Monday, November 25th – Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK
Tuesday, November 26th - St Luke’s - Glasgow, UK
Wednesday, November 27th – Junction - Cambridge, UK
Thursday, November 28th - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
Saturday, November 30th - O2 Academy2 Oxford - Oxford, UK
Sunday, December 1st - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
