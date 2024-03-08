International Peace Commission (IPC) Issues Urgent Plea for Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza and the Middle East

The World Need Peace Not War Official Emblem of IPC

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a pressing call to action amidst the escalating crisis in Gaza and the broader Middle East, the International Peace Commission (IPC) is urging governments, non-state actors, and international bodies to immediately prioritize the protection of innocent lives caught in the crossfire of ongoing conflict. The IPC highlights the dire situation where a staggering 30,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, with tens of thousands more suffering from injuries, many without access to crucial medical care. Additionally, the conflict has claimed the lives of over 1,200 Israelis in a single tragic event on October 7th, with more individuals still being held hostage.IPC urgently appeals to governments, non-state actors, and international bodies to prioritize the protection of innocent lives ensnared in the ongoing conflict.H.E. Prince Hassan, World Chairman and Ambassador of the IPC, emphasizes the critical need for a united global effort towards peace: "The tragic toll of the conflict on civilians in Gaza and the Middle East demands immediate and concerted action from the international community. We must all come together, transcending borders and politics, to ensure the safety and security of innocent lives at risk. It is not just a call for a ceasefire; it is a call to uphold our shared humanity and protect the vulnerable."The IPC underscores the alarming casualties and the dire humanitarian situation that has unfolded, with thousands of lives lost and many more suffering from injuries, lack of medical care, and the psychological toll of the conflict. The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated, as every moment lost to inaction results in further unnecessary loss of life and deepening of the crisis.In light of this, H.E. Prince Hassan is calling on the global community to actively engage in efforts to establish a ceasefire and to support mechanisms that provide protection and humanitarian aid to those affected. "We implore all parties involved to cease hostilities and engage in meaningful dialogue aimed at achieving a sustainable peace. The international community must play a critical role, not only in advocating for peace but in providing the necessary support to facilitate it," stated H.E. Prince Hassan.The IPC is committed to working tirelessly with all stakeholders to coordinate efforts, advocate for peace, and support humanitarian initiatives. The Commission is also calling for renewed funding and support for organizations such as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which plays a vital role in addressing the humanitarian needs on the ground."This is a pivotal moment for the Middle East and the world at large. We have the opportunity to come together to make a significant difference in the lives of those who have suffered far too long," H.E. Prince Hassan adds. "Let us unite in our efforts to bring about peace and provide the much-needed humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict. The time for action is now."The IPC urges the international community to respond to this call to action with urgency and determination. Together, we can make a difference and move closer to a world where peace prevails, and the sanctity of life is respected above all.

