Vandaelec Unveils Melexis MLX90830 Triphibian MEMS Sensor: Reliable Pressure Detection in Harsh Environments

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vandaelec, a leading distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, is proud to offer the MLX90830 Triphibian™ MEMS pressure sensor from Melexis. This innovative sensor, now available at Vandaelec, provides reliable pressure detection in harsh environments.

The MLX90830 Triphibian sensor uses a cantilever design to measure gas and liquid pressure with great accuracy and reliability. It can be used as a standalone device or embedded in a variety of applications, such as expansion valves, e-compressors, pumps, and HVAC/R systems.

The MLX90830's patented Triphibian technology sets it apart and qualifies it for the challenging conditions encountered in electric car thermal management systems. With a temperature range of -40°C to 150°C, the sensor can measure gas and liquid pressures from 2 to 70 bar, even when frozen. The factory-calibrated MLX90830 delivers extraordinarily accurate measurements right out of the box.

The MLX90830 combines the sensor and electronics into a standard SO16 IC package. Its piezo-resistive sensing device, constructed as a Wheatstone bridge, provides precise measurements. The sensor's analog output allows for direct interoperability with existing standard sensors while retaining the benefits of a new MEMS technology.

The MLX90830 has configurable diagnostics for personalized monitoring and troubleshooting, with a full-scale lifetime accuracy of ± 0.5% and reaction times of only 0.4ms. It has AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q103-002 certifications and is ASIL compliant, ensuring safety and dependability in automotive applications.

Vandaelec is devoted to offering cutting-edge semiconductor solutions to fulfill the needs of its customers. Vandaelec's portfolio now includes the MLX90830 Triphibian MEMS pressure sensor, which provides reliable and high-performance solutions for pressure detection in severe situations

