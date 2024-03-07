Comment today on cleanup plans for a closed landfill in Snohomish County

We invite the public to review and comment on the draft clean-up plan for a historical Snohomish County landfill that was closed in 2022. The 30-day public comment period will end on April 7.

Background

The Go East Corp. Landfill at 4330 108th St. SE in Everett received wood waste and construction debris from 1972 to 1983. The landfill was consolidated and closed in accordance with current landfill regulations to allow development of the property. Snohomish County Health Department issued a permit for the closure of the landfill and permits post-closure care of the landfill. Snohomish County Planning and Development Services approved the plat map for the Alpine Estates plat community. The Alpine Estates Owners Association now owns the tracts of landfill that contain the landfill.

The former owner of the landfill, P&GE, LLC, obtained permits to consolidate and close the landfill, re-route a stream, mitigate wetlands, manage construction stormwater on the property, and redevelop the property for housing. Century Communities of Washington, LLC purchased the property from P&GE to develop the Alpine Estates community.

P&GE and Century Communities of Washington entered into a formal agreement with Ecology to clean up the property in accordance with the state’s cleanup law, the Model Toxics Control Act. This agreement required:

Interim actions during site development and landfill closure to ensure that potentially contaminated soils were removed from beyond the permitted landfill boundary.

Environmental investigations, a Remedial Investigation and Feasibility Study Report, and a draft Cleanup Action Plan to propose cleanup standards and cleanup actions following the closure of the landfill.

Ecology is inviting the public to comment on the draft Remedial Investigation and Feasibility Study Report and the draft Cleanup Action Plan. Comments must be submitted by April 7, 2024. When the public comment ends, we will review, consider, and respond to all comments before it makes appropriate revisions and finalizes the Remedial Investigation and Feasibility Study Report and the Cleanup Action Plan.

Additional information is available on Ecology’s website.

Provide input

Ecology is accepting public comments on the draft documents through April 7, 2024.

Submit comments online at https://swm.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=EDsrcQhCB

or by mail to:

Alan Noell

Department of Ecology

Solid Waste Management Program

P.O. Box 330316

Shoreline, WA 98133-9716

Online public meeting

Ecology will host a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. March 21, 2024. Direct questions and requests for accommodations or an interpreter to Nancy Lui at nancy.lui@ecy.wa.gov or 425-393-5679.

We will provide an overview of the Site and hold a question-and-answer period during the public comment period.