The Mental Health Warrior Film Festival to Premiere in Madison, Wisconsin on May 17 & 18

The groundbreaking film festival at Flix Brewhouse will blend film, advocacy, and fundraising in a celebration of creativity and resilience.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flix Brewhouse today announced that it is set to host the inaugural Mental Health Warrior Film Festival on May 17 & 18. This unique festival seeks to celebrate and showcase films that address mental health issues, breaking down societal stigmas and highlighting the work of filmmakers who have personal experiences with mental illness.

The festival is the brainchild of Max Blaska, a writer, filmmaker, and advocate who has navigated the challenges of anxiety, depression, and autism. Max's life story is a testament to the transformative power of creativity in overcoming personal battles. "Film has the profound capacity to connect us, to tear down the walls of stigma that too often isolate those dealing with mental health issues," Max said. “Through storytelling and the visual arts, we can foster a more inclusive and supportive society.”

The Mental Health Warrior Film Festival will not only provide a stage for films that explore mental health themes but also serve as a fundraiser for two organizations working within the mental health and autism communities: Camp Creatability and Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation. Proceeds from the festival will be shared between these charities, supporting their ongoing efforts. Camp Creatability offers filmmaking programs for individuals on the autism spectrum, while Rogers Foundation helps families afford essential treatments for mental health challenges at Rogers Behavioral Health, helping increase access to care regardless of financial status.

Highlighting the festival's program is “Fang,” a horror film by Richard Burgin, which promises to engage audiences while exploring themes relevant to the mental health community. The festival is currently open for additional film submissions through Filmfreeway.

"Through the Mental Health Warrior Film Festival, we aim to illuminate the complex narratives of mental health, offering both a mirror and a window into experiences often shrouded in silence,” added Max Blaska, who is serving as the event’s Festival Director. “Our goal is not just to entertain, but to engage and educate, creating a space where filmmakers and audiences can come together to share, learn, and find solace in the shared human condition.”

For those looking to experience the unparalleled power of cinema and contribute to a noble cause, the Mental Health Warrior Film Festival is an unmissable event. It promises not just to entertain but to enlighten, offering a space where film becomes a medium for change.

For film submissions, tickets, and more information, visit https://www.mentalhealthwarriorfilmfest.com.