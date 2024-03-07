PickleJar Debuts Nationwide Flyaway Contest With Garth Brooks

In Partnership With Cumulus Media and Sponsored by Big Machine Records, Grand Prize Winners to see Garth Brooks Perform Live in Las Vegas

HOUSTON, TX, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PickleJar Entertainment Group (OTC:NREG f/k/a NewRegen, Inc.), a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, announced today the launch of a nationwide flyaway contest for two Grand Prize winners to see Garth Brooks perform live at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, in partnership with Cumulus Media and sponsored by Big Machine Records. Listeners to “PickleJar Up All Night,” the company’s daily live country radio program hosted by award-winning radio talent Patrick Thomas, and users on the PickleJar Live app can enter to win from now through March 20, 2024.

“We are excited to embark on yet another rewarding opportunity through the PickleJar Up All Night radio show,” said Patrick Thomas, PickleJar Senior Vice President – Broadcasting. “As this radio show has grown over the last year, we have seen such an outpouring of fan support for the country artists they love – both on the air and in the PickleJar Live app. This contest is our way of rewarding their loyalty.”

The “Garth Brooks Flyaway” grand prize includes a fly away experience of round-trip airfare for two to Las Vegas, a two-night stay at Caesar’s Palace and tickets for two to see Garth Brooks live in concert in Las Vegas on April 20, 2024. Additionally, the contest will award fourteen lucky winners with a Garth Brooks “The Limited Series” box set. Winners of the box set will be randomly selected each night with the grand prize drawing to occur on March 20, 2024. To enter to win and for contest rules and terms, please visit www.picklejar.com/garthbrooks or click on “Win Now” inside the PickleJar Live mobile app.

“We could not be more honored to work alongside Cumulus and Big Machine to make this happen,” said Jeff James, PickleJar Chief Executive Officer. It’s going to be an incredible experience for such deserving fans in the PickleJar community.”

“PickleJar Up All Night” features emerging Country artists, top-charting Country music, and the biggest stories in entertainment news, with exclusive artist interviews and features. The show airs live from Cumulus Media’s WKDF-FM studios in Nashville seven nights a week from Midnight-5:00am. The PickleJar Live app can be downloaded from the Apple or Android app stores.

ABOUT PICKLEJAR HOLDINGS

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

ABOUT CUMULUS MEDIA

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees.

