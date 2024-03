Lap of Love Extends In-Home, End-of-Life Veterinary Services to Fayetteville, AR

In-home veterinary end-of-life care

Lap of Love is the nation's leading provider of in-home veterinary hospice, euthanasia, telehospice, and pet loss support services

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice and In-Home Euthanasia, a leader in providing compassionate, end-of-life care for pets, is honored to announce it will expand its services to serve pet families in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Lap of Love believes all pets and their families deserve a dignified and supportive end-of-life experience. The organization's experienced veterinarians guide families through the final stages of their pet's life, offering quality-of-life assessments, pain and anxiety management, and end-of-life consultations.“It’s crucial that pets receive quality veterinary care in their last stage of life,” says Lap of Love Founder and CEO Dr. Dani McVety. “It’s also a gift. Euthanasia means ‘good death,’ and ensuring your pet passes gently at home, surrounded by their favorite people, is the last gift you can give your beloved pet.”Lap of Love's services in Fayetteville include:Telehospice: Telehospice services provide general guidance for concerned pet parents. A Lap of Love veterinarian will meet with you via Zoom or phone to assess your pet’s quality of life and make suggestions to make it more comfortable.In-Home Hospice: An in-home consultation with a Lap of Love veterinarian is ideal for pet parents who need reassurance they’re doing all they can for their pet before saying goodbye. Primary focuses include pain recognition, symptom management, and maintaining your pet’s happiness.In-Home Euthanasia: Lap of Love provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia to ensure a pet's final moments are spent at home with their family in their most comfortable and familiar environment.Pet Loss Support: Lap of Love offers complimentary and fee-based Pet Loss Support services in individual and small-group formats to help families cope with grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a pet is welcome.Lap of Love’s support center is available every day of the year, including weekends and holidays, from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm CT to answer questions from pet families and schedule appointments. Contact us at (855) 933-5683.About Lap of LoveLap of Love is the nation's leading provider of in-home veterinary hospice, euthanasia, telehospice, and pet loss support services. Founded in 2009 by Dr. Dani McVety, Lap of Love has grown into the largest network of veterinarians exclusively dedicated to in-home, end-of-life veterinary care, comprising over 375 veterinarians helping pet families in 38 states. Their mission is to honor the profound human-animal bond by empowering pet owners with the resources to make informed decisions about their pets' end-of-life care.For more information, visit LapofLove.com

Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice