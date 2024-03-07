Xtract One Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Strong Year-over-Year Growth; Company on Track for Record Performance

TORONTO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced fiscal second quarter results for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2024. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $2.9 million for the three months ended January 31, 2024 versus $0.8 million in the same period in the prior year.





Gross margin of 61.1% for the second quarter as compared to 47.1% for the same period last year.





Announced several new customer wins across multiple market segments during the quarter, including with the Baird Center, Wisconsin’s largest convention center, CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s soccer team, H-E-B Centre at Cedar Park home of the Texas Stars, and the Community Health Network.





Total contract value of new bookings 1 was $5.1 million for the three months ending January 31, 2024 as compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year.





was $5.1 million for the three months ending January 31, 2024 as compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year. Platform contractual backlog of $12.2 million as of January 31, 2024 as compared to $3.4 million as of January 31, 2023; excludes an additional $10.0 million of agreements pending installation1 versus approximately $3.0 million of agreements pending installation last year.



“I’m pleased to announce another solid quarter for Xtract One, with strong margins and top line growth setting the stage for our best year ever,” stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Xtract One. “Quarterly revenue rose to nearly $3 million – more than triple that of fiscal 2023 – and we continued to build our backlog of sales commitments, now over $22 million versus approximately $7 million last year. While the fiscal second quarter is typically impacted by seasonal factors, we remain on track for record-setting performance, with strong results anticipated in the second half of the fiscal year. We are committed to meeting the increasing demand of our expanding customer base and look forward to growth acceleration this year and beyond.”

Financial Results for the three month period ended January 31, 2024

Consolidated revenue was $2.9 million for the three months ended January 31, 2024 as compared to $0.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. Revenue from the Platform operating segment was $2.8 million for the three month period ended January 31, 2024 as compared to $0.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2023, reflecting new business contract wins and overall increasing demand. Revenue for the Xtract operating segment was $0.2 million for the three months ended January 31, 2024 as compared to $0.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Loss and comprehensive loss was $3.3 million for the three month period ended January 31, 2024 as compared to $4.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the increase in Platform revenue and corresponding higher gross profit, while total operating expenses remained relatively flat year-over-year.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the periods ended January 31, 2024 and 2023, which can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call Details

Xtract One will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. Peter Evans, Xtract One CEO and Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO and Corporate Secretary, will provide an overview of the interim financial results along with management’s outlook for the business, followed by a question-and-answer period.

The webcast and presentation will be accessible on the company’s website. The webcast can be accessed here and the telephone number for the conference call is 877-317-6789 (412-317-6789 for international callers).

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative AI-powered Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Xtract One Vision allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and Xtract One View provides valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

1 Supplementary Financial Measures:

The Company utilizes specific supplementary financial measures in this earnings release to allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the Company’s business and facilitates meaningful comparison of results in the current period with those in prior periods and future periods. Supplementary financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to measures presented by other companies. Supplementary financial measures presented in this earnings release include ‘Agreements pending installation’ and ‘Total contract value of new bookings’. Agreements pending installation reflects total value of signed contracts awarded to the Company that has not been installed at the customer site. ‘Total contract value of new bookings’ is comprised of all new contracts signed and awarded to the Company, regardless of the performance obligations outstanding as at the end of the reporting period. Total contract value is the aggregate value of sales commitments from customers as at the end of the reporting period without consideration of the Company’s completion of the associated performance obligations outlined in each contract.

Unaudited Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended January 31, 2024, and 2023

The following table is extracted from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Statements of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2024, and 2023:

Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Platform revenue $ 2,750,418 $ 721,334 $ 5,746,624 $ 1,147,872 Xtract revenue 169,640 93,590 289,787 313,858 Total revenue $ 2,920,058 $ 814,924 $ 6,036,411 $ 1,461,730 Cost of revenue Platform cost of revenue $ 1,081,337 $ 385,866 $ 2,059,899 $ 579,050 Xtract cost of revenue 55,049 53,711 108,429 168,202 Total cost of revenue $ 1,136,386 $ 439,577 $ 2,168,328 $ 747,252 Gross profit $ 1,783,672 $ 375,347 $ 3,868,083 $ 714,478 Operating expenses Selling and marketing $ 1,299,727 $ 961,095 $ 2,807,384 $ 2,451,454 General and administration 1,693,019 1,810,887 3,340,835 3,388,105 Research and development 2,058,606 1,696,094 3,784,797 3,831,869 Loss on inventory write-down 107,013 314,103 107,013 314,103 Loss on retirement of assets - 81,274 - 81,274 Total operating expenses $ 5,158,365 $ 4,863,453 $ 10,040,029 $ 10,066,805 Loss from operations (3,374,693 ) (4,488,106 ) (6,171,946 ) (9,352,327 ) Other income Unrealized gain on investments - 182,292 - 116,667 Interest and other income 56,543 34,444 152,583 46,106 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (3,318,150 ) $ (4,271,370 ) $ (6,019,363 ) $ (9,189,554 ) Weighted average number of shares 198,495,594 163,181,255 198,463,158 163,180,233 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 )

Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position as at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023

The following table is extracted from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company’s financial position as at the periods ended January 31, 2024, and July 31, 2023:

January 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,192,460 $ 8,327,449 Receivables 2,151,527 847,429 Prepaid expenses and deposits 626,186 1,026,668 Current portion of deferred cost of revenue 308,474 - Inventory 1,767,167 1,602,971 9,045,814 11,804,517 Property and equipment 2,319,476 2,063,817 Intangible assets 4,440,750 4,843,700 Non-current portion of deferred cost of revenue 479,926 - Right of use assets 212,119 286,796 Total assets $ 16,498,085 $ 18,998,830 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,423,277 $ 2,519,350 Deferred revenue 4,558,185 1,379,741 Current portion of lease liability 199,652 232,483 7,181,114 4,131,574 Non-current portion of lease liability 63,420 124,358 $ 7,244,534 $ 4,255,932 Shareholders' equity Share capital $ 135,954,748 $ 135,823,337 Contributed surplus 14,818,864 14,420,259 Accumulated deficit (141,520,061 ) (135,500,698 ) $ 9,253,551 $ 14,742,898 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,498,085 $ 18,998,830

Unaudited Interim Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Month Periods Ended January 31, 2024 and 2023

The following table is extracted from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company’s cash flows for the six month periods ended January 31, 2024, and 2023:

Six months ended January 31, 2024 2023 Cash flow used in operating activities Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (6,019,363 ) $ (9,189,554 ) Adjustment for: Share-based compensation 445,167 529,942 Depreciation 608,308 414,539 Amortization 402,950 402,950 Finance cost 12,212 24,413 Loss on inventory 107,013 314,103 Loss on retirement of assets - 81,274 Other income - (20,000 ) Unrealized gain on investments - (116,667 ) (4,443,713 ) (7,559,000 ) Changes in non-cash working capital Receivables (1,304,098 ) 1,250,527 Prepaid expenses and deposits 400,482 140,322 Inventory (1,838,646 ) (818,202 ) Deferred cost of revenue 74,264 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (96,073 ) 1,697,862 Deferred revenue 3,178,444 205,832 Cash used in operating activities (4,029,340 ) (5,082,659 ) Cash flow used in investing activities Purchase of property and equipment - (32,539 ) Cash used in investing activities - (32,539 ) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds on issue of share capital 84,849 950 Lease payments (190,498 ) (186,384 ) Cash used in financing activities (105,649 ) (185,434 ) Net decrease in cash for the period $ (4,134,989 ) $ (5,300,632 ) Cash beginning of the period 8,327,449 6,277,321 Cash end of the period $ 4,192,460 $ 976,689



