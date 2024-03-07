Introducing TruckingTowerLeads.com SaaS - Executive Contact Details and Fleet Maps
New capabilities for companies that sell into trucking fleets
We are very excited to launch TruckingTowerLeads.com to help companies that sell products and services into trucking fleets.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruckingTowerLeads.com provides access to over 14,000 executive contact records and growing within trucking fleet companies along with downloads of targeted executive lists for sales and business-planning operations. Engine counts, maps, job titles, emails, phone numbers, LinkedIn URLs, DOT numbers, MCC numbers and more.
"We are very excited to launch TruckingTowerLeads.com to help companies that sell products and services into trucking fleets. We recognized a key gap in the market for accessing the right data and helping our clients save time and money in gathering accurate executive contact details and locations".
This SaaS platform is another solution offered by Trucking Tower to help clients with sales growth and operating cost reductions. Andy Hedrick, CEO said "this solution is a culmination of 29 years of working with trucking and supply chain technology companies who want to help fleets with operating cost reductions and new capabilities, but they struggle with how to reach the right executives. We also help our clients utilize value-attraction content and sales automation which aligns with how executives evaluate solutions and buy today."
You could spend $30,000+ on various lead list downloads and over 300 manual hours trying to scrub and compile the right information for executives. But, doesn't that seem like a big waste of time and money?
We provide breakthrough capabilities for sales and business-planning operations. To continue providing even more value, we constantly add more executives to the Trucking Tower Leads database. We also offer other sales growth and custom research services. The Trucking Tower Leads solution provides trucking fleet data not previously available.
Our solution is designed for companies that need to research and reach executives with fleets of trucks and includes: Number of Engines, Contact Name, Contact Title, City, State, Zip, Contact Email, Contact Phone, and Contact LinkedIn URL. Below is a list of our current offerings to help your company
Solutions Available:
- Executive Contact Leads (TruckingTowerLeads)
- Fuel and Emissions Reduction Technology
- LinkedIn Sales Automation
- Sequenced Emails Automation
- Website and Landing Page Development
- Zapier Sales Automation and CRM Solutions
- Custom Business Research of Trucking Fleets
- "2V to 2R" Improved Sales Close Rate Training
- Public Relations Including Press Releases and Stories Designed to Help You Sell More
- 3rd-Party Social Media Posts and Podcasts with Over 50,000 Views and Playbacks Per Month
Data Included:
- Over 14,000 Executive Records
- Engine Count
- Multiple Executive Records at the Company
- C-Suite, VP's, and Directors
- City, State, Zip
- Phone Numbers
- LinkedIn Links
- Email Addresses
- More...
Are you interested in acquiring custom information about specific trucking fleets that would help in your sales campaigns? We can assist with that as well. Please feel free to contact us to learn more.
About Trucking Tower & Green Path Tech
Before founding the company in 2018, Industrial Engineer and CEO Andy Hedrick worked for supply chain technology and consulting companies to implement hundreds of projects with companies spanning Asia, Europe, and North America.
Trucking Tower provides consulting, outsourced sales, marketing, and engineering solutions that help supply chain companies boost revenue, decrease costs, and operate more efficiently. The company offers cost-saving fuel technology, sales automation, media coverage, project management, and business intelligence tools that help companies do more using less time and money.
For more information, visit www.truckingtower.com
