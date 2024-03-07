Traffic Advisory for St. Patrick's Day Parade 2024

People attending the parade are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit.

Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online.

SOUTH BOSTON

SAINT PATRICK’S DAY PARADE– Sunday, March 17, 2024

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held along the “historical” route. The route will be West Broadway to East Broadway to P Street to East Fourth Street to K Street to East Fifth Street to G Street to Thomas Park (southerly arm) to Telegraph Street to Dorchester Street ending at Dorchester Avenue.

Towing is expected to begin at 5 AM.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue, Both sides, from Gillette Park to Old Colony Avenue

Dorchester Avenue, Both sides, from Dorchester Street to Damrell Street

Foundry Street, Both sides, from Greenbaum Street to Dorchester Avenue

West Second Street, Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to A Street

A Street, Both sides, from Binford Street to West Second Street

Binford Street, Both sides, from A Street heading northwesterly to end at 45 Binford Street

West Fourth Street, Both sides, from B Street to Dorchester Avenue

West Broadway, Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Dorchester Street

East Broadway, Both sides, from Dorchester Street to P Street

P Street, Both sides, from East Broadway to East Fourth Street

East Fourth Street, Both sides, from P Street to K Street

K Street, Both sides, from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street

East Fifth Street, Both sides, from K Street to G Street

G Street, Both sides, from East Fifth Street to #96 G Street

Thomas Park, Both sides of southerly arm (opposite normal traffic flow), from G Street to Telegraph Street

Telegraph Street, Both sides, from Thomas Park to Dorchester Street

Dorchester Street, Both sides, from Telegraph Street to Dorchester Avenue

Damrell Street, Both sides, from Old Colony Avenue to Dorchester Avenue

SAINT PATRICK’S DAY ROAD RACE – STARTING LOCATION

West Sixth Street, Both sides, from F Street to Dorchester Street

F Street, Southeast side (odd side – Boys & Girls Club side), West Sixth Street to Bowen Street

Please note that the Saint Patrick’s Day Road Race begins on West Sixth Street at the Boys & Girls Club at 11:00 AM.

All vehicles will need to be removed before 9:00 AM.