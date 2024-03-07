Submit Release
Clarus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Adventure Segment Generates Highest Quarterly Revenue of the Year

Proceeds from Precision Sport Sale Used to Repay All Debt and Significantly Increased Cash Position

Positioning Company for Growth and Profitability in 2024 and Beyond as a Pure-Play Outdoor Business

SALT LAKE CITY, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary vs. Same YearAgo Quarter (adjusted to reflect the reclassification of the Precision Sport segment as discontinued operations)

  • Sales of $76.5 million compared to $73.8 million.
  • Gross margin was 28.9% compared to 37.2%.
  • Loss from continuing operations of $7.2 million, or $(0.19) per diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $83.3 million, or $(2.25) per diluted share. Loss from continuing operations in Q4 2022 included a non-cash impairment charge of $92.3 million in the Adventure segment.
  • Adjusted loss from continuing operations of $2.8 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $4.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(3.5) million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of (4.5)% compared to $3.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.9%.
  • Precision Sport segment reported as discontinued operations due to sale announcement in December 2023.
  • The sale of Precision Sport closed on February 29, 2024.

2023 Financial Summary vs. 2022 (adjusted to reflect the reclassification of the Precision Sport segment as discontinued operations)

  • Sales of $286.0 million compared to $315.3 million.
  • Gross margin was 34.1% compared to 34.9%; adjusted gross margin was 34.1% compared to 35.0%.
  • Loss from continuing operations of $15.8 million, or $(0.42) per diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $92.8 million, or $(2.49) per diluted share. Loss from continuing operations in 2022 included the $92.3 million non-cash impairment expense in the Adventure segment.
  • Adjusted loss from continuing operations of $1.5 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $9.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.4% compared to $17.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.6%.

Management Commentary

“Despite very challenging macroeconomic headwinds throughout 2023 that adversely impacted consumer demand, we have taken important steps to realign our brands and inventory levels to position Clarus for long-term profitable growth as a pure-play, ESG-friendly outdoor business,” said Warren Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman. “After completing the sale of our Precision Sport segment, we are debt-free with over $40 million of cash on the balance sheet. We have a streamlined company focused on two operating segments poised for growth, each with strong leaders with highly capable teams focused on increasing profitability and unlocking new opportunities.”

Mr. Kanders added, “The monetization of our Precision Sport segment for $175 million was a highly successful outcome for Clarus. Clarus invested approximately $132 million in the Precision Sports segment since 2017. During our ownership period, the segment returned over $94 million of cash to Clarus and with the recently completed sale, it has generated nearly $270 million of returns. The operating income from Precision Sport also helped use a substantial portion of our net operating losses. With the proceeds from this sale, we retired in full all of Clarus’ outstanding debt and emerged with a debt-free balance sheet and flexibility to pursue our long-term growth initiatives at the Outdoor and Adventure segments.”

Mr. Kanders concluded, “We are pleased with the progress we have made at our Adventure segment, which had its best quarter of the year with 43% sales growth. With respect to Outdoor, I am excited about our potential to build long-term value. We are still in the early innings of our business turnaround. We are actively simplifying the organizational structure, our product categories and channel strategy. We have taken a careful view of inventory levels to better align with expected market demand. In 2024 we expect total company net sales in the range of $270 million to $280 million and adjusted EBITDA of $16 million to $18 million.”

Sale of Precision Sport / Discontinued Operations

On December 29, 2023, the Company announced the sale of its Precision Sport segment for $175 million. As the disposition was completed on February 29, 2024, we expect to recognize a gain on the disposition during the three months ending March 31, 2024. The activities of the Precision Sport segment have been segregated and reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Sales in the fourth quarter were $76.5 million compared to $73.8 million in the same year‐ago quarter. This was driven by strength at the Adventure segment due to success with OEM customers. This was partly offset by softness in the European region at Outdoor.

Sales in the Adventure segment increased 43% to $26.4 million, or $26.6 million on a constant currency basis, compared to $18.5 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting increasing sales in the Australian market and the benefit of the TRED Outdoors acquisition announced during the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales in the Outdoor segment were $50.1 million, or $50.0 million on a constant currency basis, compared to $55.3 million in the year ago quarter. The decline primarily reflects continuing challenging market conditions, particularly in Europe.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 28.9% compared to 37.2% in the year‐ago quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to $4.2 million of inventory reserve increases at the Outdoor segment. Adjusted gross margin in the fourth quarter was 29.0% compared to 37.2% in the year-ago quarter related to the inventory step-up as a result of the TRED Outdoors acquisition.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter were $30.7 million compared to $29.9 million in the same year‐ago quarter. The increase was attributable to the Outdoor segment with higher legal and marketing expenses compared to the prior year.

The loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $7.2 million, or $(0.19) per diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $83.3 million, or $(2.25) per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter included $1.5 million of one-off charges relating to restructuring and transaction costs. The loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 included a non-cash impairment charge of $92.3 million at the Adventure segment.

Adjusted loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.8 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $4.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations excludes restructuring charges and transaction costs, as well as non-cash items such as amortization, stock-based compensation, inventory fair value of purchase accounting and impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $(3.5) million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of (4.5)%, compared to $3.6 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.9%, in the same year‐ ago quarter. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by continuing challenging market conditions at Outdoor, an increase in inventory reserves at Outdoor and higher legal and marketing expenses.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $14.5 million compared to $32.4 million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $1.2 million compared to $2.0 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $13.3 million compared to $30.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Liquidity at December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.3 million compared to $12.0 million.
  • Total debt of $119.8 million compared to $139.0 million.
  • On February 29, 2024, approximately $135.0 million of long-term debt, interest and fees were repaid and the credit agreement was subsequently terminated.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Sales in 2023 decreased 9.3% to $286.0 million compared to $315.3 million in 2022. The decrease in sales was primarily driven by continued softness in Outdoor wholesale markets in both North America and Europe as well as lower demand at Rhino-Rack USA compared to the prior year.

From a segment perspective, Outdoor sales were down 8% to $204.1 million and Adventure sales were down 12% to $82.0 million, compared to 2022.

Gross margin in 2023 was 34.1% compared to 34.9% in 2022 primarily due to promotional pricing and increased inventory reserves at the Outdoor segment, as well as unfavorable foreign currency exchange movement. These decreases were partially offset by favorable variances, primarily related to easing freight costs, at both the Outdoor and Adventure segments. Adjusted gross margin in 2023 was 34.1% compared to 35.0% in 2022 due to the impact of the TRED Outdoors acquisition in 2023 and Maxtrax in 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in 2023 were $116.4 million compared to $120.8 million in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to reduced stock compensation, as well as expense reduction initiatives to offset challenging market conditions, lower intangible amortization expense, and lower sales commissions due to decreased revenue.

Loss from continuing operations in 2023 was $15.8 million, or $(0.42) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $92.8 million, or $(2.49) per diluted share, in the prior year. Loss from continuing operations in 2022 included a $92.3 million non-cash impairment charge in the Adventure segment.

Adjusted loss from continuing operations in 2023 was $1.5 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $9.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations excludes restructuring charges and transaction costs, as well as non-cash items such as amortization, stock-based compensation, inventory fair value of purchase accounting, contingent consideration and impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 was $1.2 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.4%, compared to $17.6 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.6%, in 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $31.9 million compared to $14.6 million in 2022. Capital expenditures in 2023 were $5.7 million

compared to $8.2 million in the prior year. Free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $26.2 million compared to $6.4 million in the same year‐ago period. This increase is primarily due to lower inventory.

2024 Outlook

The Company expects fiscal year 2024 sales to range between $270 million to $280 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $16 million to $18 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.2% at the mid-point of revenue and adjusted EBITDA. In addition, capital expenditures are expected to range between $4 million to $5 million and free cash flow is expected to range between $18 million to $20 million for the full year 2024. Clarus has not provided net income guidance due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting certain types of expenses and gains, which affect net income but not Adjusted EBITDA and/or Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Therefore, we do not provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and/or Adjusted EBITDA Margin guidance to net income guidance.

Net Operating Loss (NOL)

The Company has net operating loss carryforwards (“NOLs”) for U.S. federal income tax purposes of $7.7 million. The Company believes its U.S. Federal NOLs will substantially offset its future U.S. Federal income taxes until expiration. None of NOLs expire until December 31, 2027, which the Company expects to realize in their entirety in 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results.

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) Registration Link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIae896d0fcbfe492d8c7b09d523f715d9

To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s website at www.claruscorp.com.

2024 Investor Day

The Company will host an investor day on Monday, March 11, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET in New York City that will feature additional commentary on Clarus’ strategic initiatives and growth opportunities with presentations from management, including Warren Kanders, Executive Chairman; Mike Yates, Chief Financial Officer; Neil Fiske, President, Black Diamond Equipment; and Mathew Hayward, Managing Director of Clarus' Adventure segment; followed by Q&A sessions.

  • Date: Monday, March 11, 2024
  • Time: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending the event should contact The IGB Group at Clarus@igbir.com. Virtual attendance registration and webcast details will be available on the Company’s website. For those unable to attend the Investor Day, a replay will be made available after the event.

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in-class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers. Our portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth underpinned by powerful industry trends across the outdoor and adventure sport end markets. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.rhinorack.com, www.maxtrax.com.au, www.tredoutdoors.com, or www.pieps.com.

Use of Non‐GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations and related earnings (loss) per diluted share, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations and related earnings (loss) per diluted share , (iii) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow, provide useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period-over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:
Michael J. Yates
Chief Financial Officer
mike.yates@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations:
The IGB Group
Leon Berman / Matt Berkowitz
Tel 1-212-477-8438 / 1-212-227-7098
lberman@igbir.com / mberkowitz@igbir.com

CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash $ 11,324     $ 11,981  
Accounts receivable, net   53,971       48,134  
Inventories   91,409       107,602  
Prepaid and other current assets   4,865       6,300  
Income tax receivable   892       3,034  
Assets held for sale   137,284       61,568  
Total current assets   299,745       238,619  
           
Property and equipment, net   16,587       17,304  
Other intangible assets, net   41,466       48,296  
Indefinite-lived intangible assets   58,527       58,401  
Goodwill   39,320       36,278  
Deferred income taxes   22,869       17,912  
Other long-term assets   16,824       17,440  
Non-current assets held for sale   -       83,895  
Total assets $ 495,338     $ 518,145  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 20,015     $ 24,767  
Accrued liabilities   24,580       20,553  
Income tax payable   805       421  
Current portion of long-term debt   119,790       11,904  
Liabilities held for sale   5,744       6,950  
Total current liabilities   170,934       64,595  
           
Long-term debt, net   -       127,082  
Deferred income taxes   18,124       18,506  
Other long-term liabilities   14,160       15,854  
Total liabilities   203,218       226,037  
           
Stockholders’ Equity          
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued   -       -  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 42,761 and 41,637 issued and 38,149 and 37,048 outstanding, respectively   4       4  
Additional paid in capital   691,198       679,339  
Accumulated deficit   (350,739 )     (336,843 )
Treasury stock, at cost   (32,929 )     (32,707 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (15,414 )     (17,685 )
Total stockholders’ equity   292,120       292,108  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 495,338     $ 518,145  
           


CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
           
Sales          
Domestic sales $ 31,840     $ 30,146  
International sales   44,663       43,693  
Total sales   76,503       73,839  
           
Cost of goods sold   54,361       46,392  
Gross profit   22,142       27,447  
           
Operating expenses          
Selling, general and administrative   30,665       29,869  
Restructuring charges   1,411       -  
Transaction costs   134       50  
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets   -       92,311  
           
Total operating expenses   32,210       122,230  
           
Operating loss   (10,068 )     (94,783 )
           
Other income          
Interest income, net   35       5  
Other, net   1,104       733  
           
Total other income, net   1,139       738  
           
Loss before income tax   (8,929 )     (94,045 )
Income tax benefit   (1,700 )     (10,742 )
Loss from continuing operations   (7,229 )     (83,303 )
           
Discontinued operations, net of tax   (1,160 )     1,699  
           
Net loss $ (8,389 )   $ (81,604 )
           
Loss from continuing operations per share:          
Basic $ (0.19 )   $ (2.25 )
Diluted   (0.19 )     (2.25 )
           
Net loss per share:          
Basic $ (0.22 )   $ (2.20 )
Diluted   (0.22 )     (2.20 )
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   38,312       37,039  
Diluted   38,312       37,039  
           


CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
           
Sales          
Domestic sales $ 112,385     $ 132,818  
International sales   173,635       182,433  
Total sales   286,020       315,251  
           
Cost of goods sold   188,509       205,298  
Gross profit   97,511       109,953  
           
Operating expenses          
Selling, general and administrative   116,367       120,814  
Restructuring charges   3,223       -  
Transaction costs   593       2,818  
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense   (1,565 )     493  
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets   -       92,311  
           
Total operating expenses   118,618       216,436  
           
Operating loss   (21,107 )     (106,483 )
           
Other income (expense)          
Interest income, net   67       -  
Other, net   961       (1,035 )
           
Total other income (expense), net   1,028       (1,035 )
           
Loss before income tax   (20,079 )     (107,518 )
Income tax benefit   (4,291 )     (14,716 )
Loss from continuing operations   (15,788 )     (92,802 )
           
Discontinued operations, net of tax   5,642       23,022  
           
Net loss $ (10,146 )   $ (69,780 )
           
(Loss) income from continuing operations per share:          
Basic $ (0.42 )   $ (2.49 )
Diluted   (0.42 )     (2.49 )
           
Net loss per share:          
Basic $ (0.27 )   $ (1.88 )
Diluted   (0.27 )     (1.88 )
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   37,485       37,201  
Diluted   37,485       37,201  
           



CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
             
THREE MONTHS ENDED
     
  December 31, 2023     December 31, 2022
             
Gross profit as reported $ 22,142     Gross profit as reported $ 27,447  
Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment   64     Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment   -  
Adjusted gross profit $ 22,206     Adjusted gross profit $ 27,447  
             
Gross margin as reported   28.9 %   Gross margin as reported   37.2 %
             
Adjusted gross margin   29.0 %   Adjusted gross margin   37.2 %
             
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
             
  December 31, 2023     December 31, 2022
             
Gross profit as reported $ 97,511     Gross profit as reported $ 109,953  
Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment   64     Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment   269  
Adjusted gross profit $ 97,575     Adjusted gross profit $ 110,222  
             
Gross margin as reported   34.1 %   Gross margin as reported   34.9 %
             
Adjusted gross margin   34.1 %   Adjusted gross margin   35.0 %
             


CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
                                         
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
  Total
sales		   Gross
profit		   Operating
expenses		   Income tax
(benefit) expense		   Tax
rate		   (Loss) income from
continuing operations		   Diluted  
EPS (1)
                                         
                                         
As reported $ 76,503     $ 22,142     $ 32,210     $ (1,700 )   (19.0 )%   $ (7,229 )   $ (0.19 )
                                         
Amortization of intangibles   -       -       (2,680 )     536           2,144        
Stock-based compensation   -       -       (1,218 )     244           974        
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   -       (64 )     -       13           51        
Restructuring charges   -       -       (1,411 )     282           1,129        
Transaction costs   -       -       (134 )     27           107        
                                         
As adjusted $ 76,503     $ 22,078     $ 26,767     $ (598 )   (17.5 )%   $ (2,824 )   $ (0.07 )
                                         
(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share and adjusted loss from continuing operations per share are both calculated based on 38,312 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
                                         
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
  Total
sales		   Gross
profit		   Operating
expenses		   Income tax
(benefit) expense		   Tax
rate		   (Loss) income from
continuing operations		   Diluted  
EPS (1)
                                         
                                         
As reported $ 73,839     $ 27,447     $ 122,230     $ (10,742 )   (11.4 )%   $ (83,303 )   $ (2.25 )
                                         
Amortization of intangibles   -       -       (2,894 )     289           2,605        
Stock-based compensation   -       -       (2,170 )     217           1,953        
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets   -       -       (92,311 )     9,231           83,080        
Transaction costs   -       -       (50 )     5           45        
                                         
As adjusted $ 73,839     $ 27,447     $ 24,805     $ (1,000 )   (29.6 )%   $ 4,380     $ 0.11  
                                         
(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 37,039 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted income from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 38,307 diluted shares of common stock.
                                         


CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
                                         
  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
  Total
sales		   Gross
profit		   Operating
expenses		   Income tax
(benefit) expense		   Tax
rate		   (Loss) income from
continuing operations		   Diluted
EPS (1)
                                         
                                         
As reported $ 286,020     $ 97,511     $ 118,618     $ (4,291 )   (21.4 )%   $ (15,788 )   $ (0.42 )
                                         
Amortization of intangibles   -       -       (10,715 )     2,293           8,422        
Stock-based compensation   -       -       (5,141 )     1,100           4,041        
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   -       (64 )     -       14           50        
Restructuring charges   -       -       (3,223 )     690           2,533        
Transaction costs   -       -       (593 )     127           466        
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense   -       -       1,565       (335 )         (1,230 )      
                                         
As adjusted $ 286,020     $ 97,447     $ 100,511     $ (402 )   (21.1 )%   $ (1,506 )   $ (0.04 )
                                         
(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share and adjusted loss from continuing operations per share are both calculated based on 37,485 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
                                         
  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
  Total
sales		   Gross
profit		   Operating
expenses		   Income tax
(benefit) expense		   Tax
rate		   (Loss) income from
continuing operations		   Diluted
EPS (1)
                                         
                                         
As reported $ 315,251     $ 109,953     $ 216,436     $ (14,716 )   (13.7 )%   $ (92,802 )   $ (2.49 )
                                         
Amortization of intangibles   -       -       (12,557 )     1,720           10,837        
Stock-based compensation   -       -       (11,198 )     1,534           9,664        
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   -       (269 )     -       37           232        
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets   -       -       (92,311 )     13,650           78,661        
Transaction costs   -       -       (2,818 )     386           2,432        
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense   -       -       (493 )     68           425        
                                         
As adjusted $ 315,251     $ 109,684     $ 97,059     $ 2,679     22.1 %   $ 9,449     $ 0.24  
                                         
(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 37,201 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted income from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 39,347 diluted shares of common stock.
                                         


CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(In thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
           
           
Loss from continuing operations $ (7,229 )   $ (83,303 )
           
Income tax benefit   (1,700 )     (10,742 )
Other, net   (1,104 )     (733 )
Interest expense, net   (35 )     (5 )
           
Operating loss   (10,068 )     (94,783 )
           
Depreciation   1,086       999  
Amortization of intangibles   2,680       2,894  
           
EBITDA   (6,302 )     (90,890 )
           
Restructuring charges   1,411       -  
Transaction costs   134       50  
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   64       -  
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets   -       92,311  
Stock-based compensation   1,218       2,170  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,475 )   $ 3,641  
           
Sales $ 76,503     $ 73,839  
           
EBITDA margin   -8.2 %     -123.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   -4.5 %     4.9 %
           


CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(In thousands)
           
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
           
           
Loss from continuing operations $ (15,788 )   $ (92,802 )
           
Income tax benefit   (4,291 )     (14,716 )
Other, net   (961 )     1,035  
Interest expense, net   (67 )     -  
           
Operating loss   (21,107 )     (106,483 )
           
Depreciation   4,150       4,388  
Amortization of intangibles   10,715       12,557  
           
EBITDA   (6,242 )     (89,538 )
           
Restructuring charges   3,223       -  
Transaction costs   593       2,818  
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense   (1,565 )     493  
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   64       269  
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets   -       92,311  
Stock-based compensation   5,141       11,198  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,214     $ 17,551  
           
Sales $ 286,020     $ 315,251  
           
EBITDA margin   -2.2 %     -28.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   0.4 %     5.6 %
           

Primary Logo

