Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2024 and February Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2024, ended February 18, 2024.



Net sales for the quarter increased 5.7 percent, to $57.33 billion, from $54.24 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 5.9 percent, to $114.05 billion, from $107.68 billion last year.

Net sales for the Company were negatively impacted by approximately one and one-half percent for the quarter and by approximately one-half percent for the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2024 from the shift of the fiscal calendar, as a result of the fifty-third week last year.

The following comparable sales data reflect comparable locations year-over-year and comparable retail weeks.

Comparable sales for the second quarter and first 24 weeks of fiscal 2024 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 24 Weeks 24 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 4.3% 4.8% 3.1% 3.7% Canada 9.2% 9.0% 7.8% 8.6% Other International 8.6% 8.2% 9.8% 7.7% Total Company 5.6% 5.8% 4.7% 4.8% E-commerce 18.4% 18.2% 12.2% 12.0%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,743 million, $3.92 per diluted share, compared to $1,466 million, $3.30 per diluted share, last year. This year's second quarter net income was positively impacted by a $94 million ($0.21 per diluted share) tax benefit due to the deductibility of the $15 per share special dividend to the extent received by 401(k) plan participants. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $3.33 billion, $7.49 per diluted share, compared to $2.83 billion, $6.37 per diluted share, last year.

For the four-week reporting month of February, ended March 3, 2024, the Company reported net sales of $18.21 billion, an increase of 6.9 percent from $17.04 billion last year. Net sales for the first 26 weeks were $123.15 billion, an increase of 6.1 percent from $116.06 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the periods ended March 3, 2024, were as follows:

4 Weeks 4 Weeks 26 Weeks 26 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 3.4% 4.1% 3.2% 3.8% Canada 8.4% 8.3% 7.9% 8.7% Other International 10.2% 11.3% 9.8% 7.8% Total Company 5.0% 5.6% 4.7% 4.9% E-commerce 16.2% 16.0% 12.6% 12.4%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Costco currently operates 875 warehouses, including 603 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 33 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, six in China, four in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, March 7, 2024, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with GAAP.



CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation David Sherwood, 425/313-8239 Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254 Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305

COST-Earn

COST-Sales

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended February 18,

2024 February 12,

2023 February 18,

2024 February 12,

2023 REVENUE Net sales $ 57,331 $ 54,239 $ 114,048 $ 107,676 Membership fees 1,111 1,027 2,193 2,027 Total revenue 58,442 55,266 116,241 109,703 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 51,140 48,423 101,597 96,192 Selling, general and administrative 5,240 4,940 10,598 9,857 Operating income 2,062 1,903 4,046 3,654 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (41 ) (34 ) (79 ) (68 ) Interest income and other, net 216 114 376 167 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,237 1,983 4,343 3,753 Provision for income taxes 494 517 1,011 923 NET INCOME $ 1,743 $ 1,466 $ 3,332 $ 2,830 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 3.93 $ 3.30 $ 7.51 $ 6.37 Diluted $ 3.92 $ 3.30 $ 7.49 $ 6.37 Shares used in calculation (000s): Basic 443,892 443,877 443,859 443,857 Diluted 444,754 444,475 444,579 444,503





COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited) Subject to Reclassification February 18, 2024 September 3, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,095 $ 13,700 Short-term investments 1,226 1,534 Receivables, net 2,779 2,285 Merchandise inventories 17,075 16,651 Other current assets 1,971 1,709 Total current assets 32,146 35,879 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 27,601 26,684 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,740 2,713 Other long-term assets 3,836 3,718 TOTAL ASSETS $ 66,323 $ 68,994 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 17,494 $ 17,483 Accrued salaries and benefits 4,801 4,278 Accrued member rewards 2,268 2,150 Deferred membership fees 2,541 2,337 Current portion of long-term debt 1,080 1,081 Other current liabilities 6,504 6,254 Total current liabilities 34,688 33,583 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term debt, excluding current portion 5,865 5,377 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,488 2,426 Other long-term liabilities 2,522 2,550 TOTAL LIABILITIES 45,563 43,936 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,549,000 and 442,793,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 7,620 7,340 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,842 ) (1,805 ) Retained earnings 14,980 19,521 TOTAL EQUITY 20,760 25,058 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 66,323 $ 68,994



