Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,505 in the last 365 days.

Nephros Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results


Full-Year Net Revenue of $14.2 Million and Fourth-Quarter Net Revenue of $3.3 Million

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireNephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights
Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

  • Net revenue from continuing operations was $3.3 million, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 27%
  • Net loss from continuing operations was ($0.7 million), approximately equal to the same period in 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was ($0.1 million), compared to ($0.5 million) in the
    fourth quarter of 2022, an improvement of 89%

Year-End 2023

  • Net revenue from continuing operations was $14.2 million, compared with $10.0 million in 2022,
    up 43%
  • Net loss from continuing operations was ($1.6 million), compared with ($4.3 million) in 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was ($0.1 million), compared with ($2.4 million) in 2022, an improvement of 97%

“2023 was an exciting year for Nephros. With freshly streamlined operations and a refocus on filtration, we grew sales 43% for the full year,” said Robert Banks, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, new water management guidance, such as ASHRAE 514, has enabled our expanded salesforce to propel Nephros solutions to the front of the line within healthcare facilities. We believe our infection control water filters are well-positioned to fulfill the latest directive recommendations and serve broadened customer needs.

“In my view, our ability to leverage the current regulatory landscape has been a significant driver of growth, as well as our active engagement of new partners and strengthening of existing relationships,” remarked Mr. Banks. “Further, we have enacted a series of deliberate and transformative operational improvements to our supply chain management and consolidated expansion of our corporate footprint. Among these improvements was the opening of our new warehouse space in the fourth quarter, which has enabled us to increase delivery efficiency while supporting growing sales and solving the challenge of significant inventory expansion. Another enhancement was the extension of our supplier production agreement, which helps ensure an uninterrupted source of product.”

Mr. Banks continued, “I am very excited about the momentum we have built and am buoyed by the tailwinds created as a result of more stringent water safety standards along with heightened awareness of microbiological proliferation. I look forward to sharing future products, tools and key partnerships as they develop.”

Financial Performance for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023
Net revenue from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $14 million, compared with $10 million in 2022, an increase of 43%. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.3 million, compared with $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 27%.

Cost of goods sold for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $5.8 million, compared with $5.2 million in 2022, an increase of 11%. Cost of goods sold for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.2 million, compared with $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 18%.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 59%, compared with 47% in 2022. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 62%, compared with 59% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $8.9 million, compared with $7.6 million in 2022, an increase of 17%. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were approximately $2.4 million, compared with $1.8 million in 2022, an increase of 35%.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $0.9 million, compared with $1.3 million in 2022 a decrease of 30%. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.2 million, compared with $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 42%.

Depreciation and amortization expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $214,000, compared with approximately $218,000 in 2022, a decrease of 2%. Depreciation and amortization expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were approximately $51,000, compared with approximately $56,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9%.

Net loss from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 was ($1.6 million), compared with a net loss of ($4.3 million) in 2022, a 63% decrease in loss. Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022 was approximately ($0.7 million) respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 was ($0.1 million), compared with ($2.4 million) in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2023 was approximately ($0.1 million), compared with approximately ($0.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, Nephros had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.3 million, compared to $3.6 million as of December 31, 2022, and remains debt free.

Adjusted EBITDA Definition and Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations is calculated by taking net loss from continuing operations calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and excluding all interest-related expenses and income, tax-related expenses and income, non-recurring expenses and income, and non-cash items, including depreciation, amortization, non-cash inventory impairments, and write-offs, and non-cash compensation. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations to net loss from continuing operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the fourth quarter of the 2023 and 2022 fiscal years:

     
(unaudited)
           
2023 Three Month Period Ended Annual
  3/31/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 Totals
           
Net loss from continuing operations (306 ) (433 ) (182 ) (654 ) (1,575 )
           
Adjustments:          
Depreciation of property and equipment 10   10   9   10   39  
Amortization of other assets 44   44   46   41   175  
Interest expense 1   -   -   1   2  
Interest income (12 ) (13 ) (11 ) (28 ) (64 )
Non-cash stock-based compensation 319   194   149   390   1,052  
Non-cash inventory impairments 91   15   -   189   295  
           
Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations 147   (183 ) 11   (51 ) (76 )
           
           
(unaudited)
           
2022 Three Month Period Ended Annual
  3/31/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2022 Totals
           
Net loss from continuing operations (1,561 ) (747 ) (1,250 ) (719 ) (4,277 )
           
Adjustments:          
Depreciation of property and equipment 8   20   12   12   52  
Amortization of other assets 47   41   44   44   176  
Interest expense 7   6   4   3   20  
Interest income (2 ) (1 ) (4 ) (7 ) (14 )
Non-cash stock-based compensation 254   258   225   207   944  
Non-cash inventory impairments 49   59   665     773  
Other non-cash items -   (38 ) -   -   (38 )
           
Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations (1,198 ) (402 ) (304 ) (460 ) (2,364 )
           


Nephros believes that Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Nephros’ financial condition and results of operations. Management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations is that it excludes significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in Nephros’ financial statements. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations. To compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations in connection with net loss from continuing operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Nephros urges investors to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations to net loss from continuing operations and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

Conference Call Today at 4:30pm Eastern Time
Nephros will host a conference call today at 4:30pm ET, during which management will discuss Nephros’ financial results and provide a general business overview.

Participants may dial into the call as follows:
Domestic access: 1 (844) 808-7106
International access: 1 (412) 317-5285

Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call.

An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros Investor Relations page.

Alternatively, a replay of the call may be accessed until March 14th, 2024 at 1 (877) 344-7529 or
1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 3916556.

About Nephros
Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding Nephros’ expected revenue and cash flows for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, expected future revenue growth and the timing of such growth, the effect of new regulations on future revenue growth, Nephros’ ability to appropriately manage product inventory , and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including Nephros’ ability to further develop its sales organization and realize increased revenues, inflationary factors and other economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, and regulatory reforms. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is expected to be filed on or before March 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements that it makes, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823-8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Robert Banks, CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 343-5202 x110
robert.banks@nephros.com



NEPHROS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)    
(Unaudited)    
             
ASSETS   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 4,307     $ 3,634      
Accounts receivable, net     1,496       1,286      
Inventory     2,470       3,153      
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     132       188      
Total current assets     8,405       8,261      
Property and equipment, net     152       116      
Lease right-use-of assets     1,807       984      
Intangible assets, net     381       423      
Goodwill     759       759      
License and supply agreement, net     271       402      
Other assets     86       54      
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 11,861     $ 10,999      
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Current portion of secured note payable   $ -     $ 71      
Accounts payable     873       740      
Accrued expenses     794       285      
Current portion of lease liabilities     446       316      
Total current liabilities     2,113       1,412      
Equipment financing, net of current portion     -       1      
Lease liabilities, net of current portion     1,390       705      
TOTAL LIABILITIES     3,503       2,118      
             
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES            
             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:            
Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and 2022; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022     -       -      
Common stock, $.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and 2022; 10,543,675 and 10,297,429 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively     10       10      
Additional paid-in capital     152,754       148,413      
Accumulated deficit     (144,406 )     (142,831 )    
Subtotal     8,358       5,592      
Noncontrolling interest     -       3,289      
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     8,358       8,881      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 11,861     $ 10,999      
             



NEPHROS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
      2023       2022  
Net revenue:            
Product revenues   $ 14,110     $ 9,929  
Royalty and other revenues     128       46  
Total net revenues     14,238       9,975  
Cost of goods sold     5,833       5,244  
Gross margin     8,405       4,731  
Operating expenses:            
Selling, general and administrative     8,911       7,593  
Research and development     873       1,255  
Depreciation and amortization     214       218  
Total operating expenses     9,998       9,066  
Operating loss from continuing operations     (1,593 )     (4,335 )
Other (expense) income:            
Interest expense     (2 )     (20 )
Interest income     64       14  
Other (expense) net     (44 )     64  
Total other expense:     18       58  
Loss from continuing operations     (1,575 )     (4,277 )
Net loss from discontinued operations     -       (2,829 )
Net loss     (1,575 )     (7,106 )
Less: Undeclared deemed dividend attributable to noncontrolling interest     -       (276 )
Net loss attributable to Nephros Inc. shareholders   $ (1,575 )   $ (7,382 )
             
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted from continuing operations   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.42 )
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted from discontinued operations     -       (0.28 )
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.70 )
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted, attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest     -       (0.03 )
             
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted, attributable to Nephros, Inc, shareholders   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.73 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted     10,386,018       10,297,134  
             
Comprehensive loss:            
Net loss   $ (1,575 )   $ (7,106 )
Other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax     -       (14 )
Comprehensive loss     (1,575 )     (7,120 )
Comprehensive loss attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest     -       (276 )
Comprehensive loss attributable to Nephros, Inc. shareholders   $ (1,575 )   $ (7,396 )
             



Primary Logo

You just read:

Nephros Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more