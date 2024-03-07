Nephros Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results





Full-Year Net Revenue of $14.2 Million and Fourth-Quarter Net Revenue of $3.3 Million

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Net revenue from continuing operations was $3.3 million, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 27%

Net loss from continuing operations was ($0.7 million), approximately equal to the same period in 2022

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was ($0.1 million), compared to ($0.5 million) in the

fourth quarter of 2022, an improvement of 89%



Year-End 2023

Net revenue from continuing operations was $14.2 million, compared with $10.0 million in 2022,

up 43%

up 43% Net loss from continuing operations was ($1.6 million), compared with ($4.3 million) in 2022

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was ($0.1 million), compared with ($2.4 million) in 2022, an improvement of 97%





“2023 was an exciting year for Nephros. With freshly streamlined operations and a refocus on filtration, we grew sales 43% for the full year,” said Robert Banks, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, new water management guidance, such as ASHRAE 514, has enabled our expanded salesforce to propel Nephros solutions to the front of the line within healthcare facilities. We believe our infection control water filters are well-positioned to fulfill the latest directive recommendations and serve broadened customer needs.

“In my view, our ability to leverage the current regulatory landscape has been a significant driver of growth, as well as our active engagement of new partners and strengthening of existing relationships,” remarked Mr. Banks. “Further, we have enacted a series of deliberate and transformative operational improvements to our supply chain management and consolidated expansion of our corporate footprint. Among these improvements was the opening of our new warehouse space in the fourth quarter, which has enabled us to increase delivery efficiency while supporting growing sales and solving the challenge of significant inventory expansion. Another enhancement was the extension of our supplier production agreement, which helps ensure an uninterrupted source of product.”

Mr. Banks continued, “I am very excited about the momentum we have built and am buoyed by the tailwinds created as a result of more stringent water safety standards along with heightened awareness of microbiological proliferation. I look forward to sharing future products, tools and key partnerships as they develop.”

Financial Performance for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

Net revenue from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $14 million, compared with $10 million in 2022, an increase of 43%. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.3 million, compared with $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 27%.

Cost of goods sold for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $5.8 million, compared with $5.2 million in 2022, an increase of 11%. Cost of goods sold for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.2 million, compared with $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 18%.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 59%, compared with 47% in 2022. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 62%, compared with 59% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $8.9 million, compared with $7.6 million in 2022, an increase of 17%. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were approximately $2.4 million, compared with $1.8 million in 2022, an increase of 35%.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $0.9 million, compared with $1.3 million in 2022 a decrease of 30%. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.2 million, compared with $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 42%.

Depreciation and amortization expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $214,000, compared with approximately $218,000 in 2022, a decrease of 2%. Depreciation and amortization expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were approximately $51,000, compared with approximately $56,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9%.

Net loss from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 was ($1.6 million), compared with a net loss of ($4.3 million) in 2022, a 63% decrease in loss. Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022 was approximately ($0.7 million) respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 was ($0.1 million), compared with ($2.4 million) in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2023 was approximately ($0.1 million), compared with approximately ($0.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, Nephros had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.3 million, compared to $3.6 million as of December 31, 2022, and remains debt free.

Adjusted EBITDA Definition and Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations is calculated by taking net loss from continuing operations calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and excluding all interest-related expenses and income, tax-related expenses and income, non-recurring expenses and income, and non-cash items, including depreciation, amortization, non-cash inventory impairments, and write-offs, and non-cash compensation. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations to net loss from continuing operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the fourth quarter of the 2023 and 2022 fiscal years:





(unaudited) 2023 Three Month Period Ended Annual 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 Totals Net loss from continuing operations (306 ) (433 ) (182 ) (654 ) (1,575 ) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 10 10 9 10 39 Amortization of other assets 44 44 46 41 175 Interest expense 1 - - 1 2 Interest income (12 ) (13 ) (11 ) (28 ) (64 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 319 194 149 390 1,052 Non-cash inventory impairments 91 15 - 189 295 Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations 147 (183 ) 11 (51 ) (76 ) (unaudited) 2022 Three Month Period Ended Annual 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2022 Totals Net loss from continuing operations (1,561 ) (747 ) (1,250 ) (719 ) (4,277 ) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 8 20 12 12 52 Amortization of other assets 47 41 44 44 176 Interest expense 7 6 4 3 20 Interest income (2 ) (1 ) (4 ) (7 ) (14 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 254 258 225 207 944 Non-cash inventory impairments 49 59 665 773 Other non-cash items - (38 ) - - (38 ) Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations (1,198 ) (402 ) (304 ) (460 ) (2,364 )





Nephros believes that Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Nephros’ financial condition and results of operations. Management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations is that it excludes significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in Nephros’ financial statements. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations. To compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations in connection with net loss from continuing operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Nephros urges investors to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations to net loss from continuing operations and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding Nephros’ expected revenue and cash flows for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, expected future revenue growth and the timing of such growth, the effect of new regulations on future revenue growth, Nephros’ ability to appropriately manage product inventory , and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including Nephros’ ability to further develop its sales organization and realize increased revenues, inflationary factors and other economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, and regulatory reforms. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is expected to be filed on or before March 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements that it makes, except as may be required by law.

NEPHROS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,307 $ 3,634 Accounts receivable, net 1,496 1,286 Inventory 2,470 3,153 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132 188 Total current assets 8,405 8,261 Property and equipment, net 152 116 Lease right-use-of assets 1,807 984 Intangible assets, net 381 423 Goodwill 759 759 License and supply agreement, net 271 402 Other assets 86 54 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,861 $ 10,999 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of secured note payable $ - $ 71 Accounts payable 873 740 Accrued expenses 794 285 Current portion of lease liabilities 446 316 Total current liabilities 2,113 1,412 Equipment financing, net of current portion - 1 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,390 705 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,503 2,118 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and 2022; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022 - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and 2022; 10,543,675 and 10,297,429 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 152,754 148,413 Accumulated deficit (144,406 ) (142,831 ) Subtotal 8,358 5,592 Noncontrolling interest - 3,289 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 8,358 8,881 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,861 $ 10,999







NEPHROS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net revenue: Product revenues $ 14,110 $ 9,929 Royalty and other revenues 128 46 Total net revenues 14,238 9,975 Cost of goods sold 5,833 5,244 Gross margin 8,405 4,731 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 8,911 7,593 Research and development 873 1,255 Depreciation and amortization 214 218 Total operating expenses 9,998 9,066 Operating loss from continuing operations (1,593 ) (4,335 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (2 ) (20 ) Interest income 64 14 Other (expense) net (44 ) 64 Total other expense: 18 58 Loss from continuing operations (1,575 ) (4,277 ) Net loss from discontinued operations - (2,829 ) Net loss (1,575 ) (7,106 ) Less: Undeclared deemed dividend attributable to noncontrolling interest - (276 ) Net loss attributable to Nephros Inc. shareholders $ (1,575 ) $ (7,382 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted from continuing operations $ (0.15 ) $ (0.42 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted from discontinued operations - (0.28 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.70 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted, attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest - (0.03 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted, attributable to Nephros, Inc, shareholders $ (0.15 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 10,386,018 10,297,134 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (1,575 ) $ (7,106 ) Other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax - (14 ) Comprehensive loss (1,575 ) (7,120 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest - (276 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Nephros, Inc. shareholders $ (1,575 ) $ (7,396 )



