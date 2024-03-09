FontanaShowers® Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Bathroom Fixtures and Accessories
CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FontanaShowers®, a leading US-based company specializing in the design and manufacturing of bathroom fixtures and accessories, is proud to announce its 30th anniversary. Established in 1991, the company has been providing high-quality and innovative products to customers all over the world.
With a comprehensive product lineup, FontanaShowers® offers a diverse array of bathroom fixtures and accessories to meet the needs and preferences of its customers. From designer shower systems and showerheads to smart shower systems and touchless faucets, the company has continuously evolved to stay at the forefront of the industry. In addition, FontanaShowers® also offers touchless soap dispensers for commercial restrooms and innovative smart mirrors for the hospitality industry.
"We are thrilled to celebrate our 30th anniversary and look back at our journey with pride. Our commitment to providing top-notch products and exceptional customer service has been the driving force behind our success," said Steve Borntriger, CEO of FontanaShowers®. "We are grateful to our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and we are excited to continue our mission of enhancing the bathroom experience for years to come."
Fontana Showers exemplifies how a commitment to quality, innovation, and understanding of customer needs can create a lasting impact on an industry. As it moves forward, the company remains dedicated to enriching the lives of its customers by transforming everyday bathroom fixtures into sources of luxury and comfort, proving that even the most mundane aspects of our daily routines can be infused with a touch of sophistication.
Fontana Showers product range is extensive and diverse, designed to meet the varying needs of its clientele. The lineup includes:
- Designer Shower Systems: Tailored for those who seek a spa-like experience in the comfort of their homes, these shower systems combine superior design with functionality.
- Showerheads and Smart Shower Systems: From traditional designs to smart showers that allow users to control water temperature and flow with digital precision, Fontana Showers offers options for every preference.
- Touchless Faucets and Soap Dispensers: Catering to the growing demand for hygiene and convenience, these products find their place in high end and high traffic commercial and hospitality restroom settings.
- Innovative Smart Mirrors: A testament to the company’s forward-thinking approach, these mirrors integrate technology for enhanced functionality, making them a perfect fit for the hospitality industry.
- Hydromassage Whirlpools, Saunas, and Steam Systems: For those looking to bring the luxury of wellness centers into their homes, spas and hotels. Fontana Showers provides a range of products designed for relaxation and rejuvenation.
FontanaShowers® actively collaborates with many well-established architectural firms, including renowned names like Gensler, AECOM, Perkins Eastman, HKS, and others to participate in and enhance significant and notable projects. These collaborations involve the integration of FontanaShowers expertise in bathroom fixtures and accessories into the architectural design and planning processes, ensuring that the final results meet the highest standards of design, functionality, and quality. This synergy between FontanaShowers and leading architectural firms results in the successful execution of projects that often leave a lasting impact in the field of architecture and design.
FontanaShowers® has become a trusted name in the industry, known for its high-quality products, innovative designs, and exceptional customer service. The company's dedication to constantly improving and adapting to the changing needs of its customers has made it a leader in the market. As it celebrates its 30th anniversary, FontanaShowers® looks forward to continuing to provide top-notch products and services to its customers.
Fontana Showers® is a distinguished entity within the bathroom fixtures industry, celebrated for its dedication to innovation, quality, and the provision of a vast array of luxury bathroom solutions. Established in 1991 in the United States, Fontana Showers® has cemented its reputation over the years as a premier designer and manufacturer, specializing in a comprehensive lineup of bathroom products that cater to both residential and commercial spaces.
Fontana Showers® is a distinguished entity within the bathroom fixtures industry, celebrated for its dedication to innovation, quality, and the provision of a vast array of luxury bathroom solutions. Established in 1991 in the United States, Fontana Showers® has cemented its reputation over the years as a premier designer and manufacturer, specializing in a comprehensive lineup of bathroom products that cater to both residential and commercial spaces.
