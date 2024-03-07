SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. - RAPT

Submit Release
NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (“RAPT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RAPT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.   

The investigation concerns whether RAPT and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 20, 2024, RAPT issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has verbally notified the company that a clinical hold has been placed on the company’s Phase 2b trial of zelnecirnon (RPT193) in atopic dermatitis and its Phase 2a trial in asthma” and that “[t]he company expects to receive a formal clinical hold letter from the FDA.”  RAPT stated that “[t]he clinical hold determination was based on a serious adverse event of liver failure in one patient in the atopic dermatitis trial, the cause of which is currently unknown but which has been characterized as potentially related to zelnecirnon” and that “[d]osing of zelnecirnon has been halted in both clinical trials, as has enrollment of new trial participants.” 

On this news, RAPT’s stock price fell $5.08 per share, or 10.8%, to close at $41.97 per share on February 20, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.   

