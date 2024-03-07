EXL Announces Appointment of Thomas Bartlett to Board of Directors and Retirement of Board Member Som Mittal

Bartlett Brings Decades of Executive Leadership Experience; Mittal Completes 10+ Year Service to EXL

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced today that Thomas Bartlett has been appointed to EXL’s board of directors as an independent director, effective March 6, 2024. Bartlett will serve on the board’s audit committee and nominating and governance committee. The company also announced that Som Mittal has notified the board that he will not stand for re-election at EXL’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders and therefore will be retiring from the board in June 2024.

“We are excited to welcome Tom to the board,” said Board Chair Vikram Pandit. “Tom brings a tremendous amount of experience in running a large, high-growth technology-focused organization and we look forward to the insights he will bring.”

CEO and Board Vice Chair Rohit Kapoor, said, “Tom has deep expertise in scaling growth as demonstrated in the expansion of American Tower from around $10 billion to $100 billion in market capitalization under his leadership. His perspective will be immensely valuable as EXL pursues its mission to be the AI and data-led partner of choice for our clients.”

“EXL is at the forefront of combining data, AI and domain knowledge to create true value for clients,” said Bartlett. “I am excited to join the board of directors and look forward to helping the management team continue EXL’s amazing growth.”

Bartlett joined American Tower in 2009 as executive vice president and chief financial officer and served as its chief executive officer from 2020 to 2024. Prior to joining American Tower, Bartlett had a 25-year career at Verizon Communications. He also serves as a director of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) where he is a member of the audit committee and the compensation committee. He is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) Board of Governors, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust (NAREIT) Executive Committee, and the Business Roundtable.

“On behalf of EXL and its board of directors, I would also like to thank Som for the wisdom and insights he has contributed since joining the board in 2013,” said Pandit. “Som’s deep knowledge of industry in India and his unique perspective of the technology sector were invaluable to EXL’s growth.”

Kapoor added, “Som’s contributions to EXL over the years have been extremely impactful. His clarity of thought and wealth of knowledge have served EXL well. I am thankful for Som’s service to EXL and wish him and his family all the best.”

“I have truly enjoyed being a member of the board and being part of what has been an incredible journey over the last 10 years,” said Mittal. “EXL is well positioned to take advantage of the coming AI economy, and I look forward to following its continued success.”

