Orthogonal Global Group Announces the Appointment of Mona Coyle to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthogonal Global Group Inc. (“Orthogonal” or the “Company”) (CSE: OGG) (OTC Pink: OGGIF) (FSE: KZ2), a global accelerator and public investment platform focused on furthering initiatives in the wellness, healthcare, AI, digital ownership, deep tech and fintech spaces is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Mona Coyle to the board of directors (the “Board”), effective immediately.



Mrs. Coyle is a Registered Nurse with over a decade of ICU and clinical operations experience. She has more than 20 years in management and business development, including extensive experience in influencing strategic directions in healthcare. As a co-founder of a Regenerative Medicine clinic, she played a pivotal role in establishing and guiding the organization, emphasizing dynamic leadership and integrating clinical expertise with innovative approaches. Her dedication to fostering positive change reflects a commitment to merging medical excellence with strategic vision.

“We are excited to have Mrs. Coyle as the new independent director on the Company’s board of directors. With the convergence of AI, AR/VR and blockchain with health, wellness and longevity, Mona’s addition to the board provides deep insight and clinical experience for Orthgonal’s team in these industry intersections,” said David Nikzad, CEO and Co-Founder of Orthogonal.

The appointment of Mrs. Coyle follows the resignation of Mr. Mike Grantis from the Board, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Grantis for his services and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Orthogonal Global Group

Orthogonal Global Group Inc. is a global accelerator, and public investment platform focused on accelerating and investing in the top companies and projects in disruptive industries. Orthogonal provides access to these groundbreaking companies and private projects in a public investment vehicle with liquidity and transparency. We believe it is in the Orthogonal intersection of wellness, healthcare, AI, tokenization, deep tech and fintech spaces that will move humanity towards a more utopian society.

Orthogonal remains focused on developing a Utopian Asset Class portfolio – a portfolio that provides investor returns and collectively bends the arc of humanity towards a utopian society through accelerating and investing in the top companies and projects in emerging industries.

For further information please contact:

Orthogonal Global Group Inc.

David Nikzad

CEO and Co-Founder

Telephone: 1-866-395-6989

Email: investors@ortho.gg

Website: www.orthoglobalgroup.com

