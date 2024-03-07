Oxbridge Re Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter Results on March 26, 2024

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR ) announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday March 26, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re’s management will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.



Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.

Date: March 26, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Listen-only toll-free number: 877-524-8416 Listen-only international number: +1 412-902-1028

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at 201-493-6280 or media@incommconferencing.com

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call and via the Investor Information section of Oxbridge’s website at www.OxbridgeRe.com until April 09, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853 International replay number: +1 201-612-7415 Replay passcode: 13745052

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( www.OxbridgeRe.com ) (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, Oxbridge Re NS and SurancePlus Inc.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our new Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“ SurancePlus ”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.