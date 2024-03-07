red violet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 15% to $15.1 Million Producing $4.2 Million of Cash Flow from Operations



Full Year 2023 Revenue Increased 13% to $60.2 Million Generating Net Income of $13.5 Million

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We delivered a solid quarter, capping off another record year for red violet that produced records in revenue, gross profit, net income, adjusted EBITDA, cash flow from operations, and free cash flow,” stated Derek Dubner, red violet’s CEO. “Our industry-leading AI/ML-powered platform, proprietary linking algorithms, and core identity graph continue to drive our excellence in entity resolution that is pivotal to identity verification, fraud prevention, and risk mitigation. With 2024 revenue to date off to a record start, we are highly focused on accelerating our business and continuing to deliver exceptional customer and shareholder value in 2024 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022:

Total revenue increased 15% to $15.1 million.

Gross profit increased 16% to $9.6 million. Gross margin increased to 64% from 63%.

Adjusted gross profit increased 17% to $11.7 million. Adjusted gross margin increased to 78% from 77%.

Net loss narrowed 31% to $1.1 million, which resulted in a loss of $0.08 per basic and diluted share. Net loss margin improved to 7% from 12%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 76% to $2.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 18% from 12%.

Adjusted net income increased 157% to $0.3 million, which resulted in adjusted earnings of $0.02 per basic and diluted share.

Cash from operating activities decreased 4% to $4.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $32.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Full Year Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:

Total revenue increased 13% to $60.2 million.

Gross profit increased 13% to $39.0 million. Gross margin remained consistent at 65%.

Adjusted gross profit increased 15% to $47.1 million. Adjusted gross margin increased to 78% from 77%.

Net income increased to $13.5 million from $0.6 million, which resulted in earnings of $0.97 and $0.96 per basic and diluted share, respectively. Net income margin increased to 22% from 1%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to $16.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 27% from 24%.

Adjusted net income increased 17% to $8.1 million, which resulted in adjusted earnings of $0.58 and $0.57 per basic and diluted share, respectively.

Cash from operating activities increased 21% to $15.1 million.



Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Added over 100 customers to IDI™ during the fourth quarter, ending the year with 7,875 customers.

Added over 17,000 users to FOREWARN ® during the fourth quarter, ending the year with 185,380 users. Over 400 REALTOR ® Associations are now contracted to use FOREWARN.

during the fourth quarter, ending the year with 185,380 users. Over 400 REALTOR Associations are now contracted to use FOREWARN. Continued growth in the onboarding of higher-tier customers, with 72 customers contributing over $100,000 of revenue in 2023 compared to 67 customers in 2022.

Appointed Bill Livek as an independent director of the Board of Directors, bringing his knowledge and expertise in platform-driven consumer insights to the red violet Board of Directors.

Appointed Jonathan McDonald as Executive Vice President of Public Sector division, leveraging his extensive experience and proven leadership in the public sector to strengthen our ability to deliver our impactful solutions and drive sustainable growth in this key market segment.

The Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $5.0 million of the Company’s common stock on December 19, 2023. During the fourth quarter, the Company purchased 125,703 shares at an average price of $19.89 per share pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Program. Since inception in May of 2022, through February 29, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 289,340 shares at an average price of $18.73 per share. As of March 1, 2024, the Company had approximately $4.6 million remaining under the Stock Repurchase Program.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management evaluates the financial performance of our business on a variety of key indicators, including non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and free cash flow ("FCF"). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding interest income, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, litigation costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and others. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets, and discrete tax items, and including the tax effect of adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define adjusted gross profit as revenue less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchase of property and equipment and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether the 2024 revenue to date resulting in a record start will help in accelerating our business and continuing to deliver exceptional customer and shareholder value in 2024 and beyond. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 8, 2023, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's other SEC filings, including the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2023 expected to be filed today. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

RED VIOLET, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,032 $ 31,810 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $159 and $60 as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 7,135 5,535 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,113 771 Total current assets 40,280 38,116 Property and equipment, net 592 709 Intangible assets, net 34,403 31,647 Goodwill 5,227 5,227 Right-of-use assets 2,457 1,114 Deferred tax assets 9,514 - Other noncurrent assets 517 601 Total assets $ 92,990 $ 77,414 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,631 $ 2,229 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,989 1,845 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 569 692 Deferred revenue 690 670 Total current liabilities 4,879 5,436 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,999 598 Deferred tax liabilities - 287 Total liabilities 6,878 6,321 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock—$0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and 0 shares issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 - - Common stock—$0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 13,980,274 and 13,956,404 shares issued, and 13,970,846 and 13,956,404 shares outstanding, as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 14 14 Treasury stock, at cost, 9,428 and 0 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 (188 ) - Additional paid-in capital 94,159 92,481 Accumulated deficit (7,873 ) (21,402 ) Total shareholders' equity 86,112 71,093 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 92,990 $ 77,414





RED VIOLET, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 60,204 $ 53,318 Costs and expenses(1): Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 13,069 12,211 Sales and marketing expenses 13,833 10,834 General and administrative expenses 22,446 23,237 Depreciation and amortization 8,352 6,675 Total costs and expenses 57,700 52,957 Income from operations 2,504 361 Interest income, net 1,334 351 Income before income taxes 3,838 712 Income tax (benefit) expense (9,691 ) 96 Net income $ 13,529 $ 616 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.97 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 13,974,125 13,759,296 Diluted 14,134,021 14,107,144 (1) Share-based compensation expense in each category: Sales and marketing expenses $ 462 $ 290 General and administrative expenses 4,924 5,215 Total $ 5,386 $ 5,505





RED VIOLET, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 13,529 $ 616 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,352 6,675 Share-based compensation expense 5,386 5,505 Write-off of long-lived assets 6 177 Provision for bad debts 1,088 174 Noncash lease expenses 576 547 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (9,801 ) 89 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,688 ) (1,973 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (342 ) (172 ) Other noncurrent assets 84 (464 ) Accounts payable (598 ) 624 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 100 1,450 Deferred revenue 20 (171 ) Operating lease liabilities (641 ) (618 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 15,071 12,459 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (122 ) (373 ) Capitalized costs included in intangible assets (9,024 ) (8,456 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,146 ) (8,829 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units (1,992 ) (5,200 ) Repurchases of common stock (3,711 ) (878 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,703 ) (6,078 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 222 $ (2,448 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,810 34,258 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 32,032 $ 31,810 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ 82 $ 39 Share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets $ 1,851 $ 1,621 Retirement of treasury stock $ 5,559 $ 6,078 Right-of -use assets obtained in exchange of operating lease liabilities $ 1,919 $ - Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 1,919 $ -

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management evaluates the financial performance of our business on a variety of key indicators, including non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding interest income, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, litigation costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and others. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets, and discrete tax items, and including the tax effect of adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define adjusted gross profit as revenue less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchase of property and equipment and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (1,070 ) $ (1,544 ) $ 13,529 $ 616 Interest income, net (387 ) (225 ) (1,334 ) (351 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 562 (148 ) (9,691 ) 96 Depreciation and amortization 2,211 1,815 8,352 6,675 Share-based compensation expense 1,328 1,439 5,386 5,505 Litigation costs - 4 49 132 Write-off of long-lived assets and others 19 171 77 178 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,663 $ 1,512 $ 16,368 $ 12,851 Revenue $ 15,061 $ 13,069 $ 60,204 $ 53,318 Net income (loss) margin (7 %) (12 %) 22 % 1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18 % 12 % 27 % 24 %

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (1,070 ) $ (1,544 ) $ 13,529 $ 616 Share-based compensation expense 1,328 1,439 5,386 5,505 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets 263 210 969 766 Discrete tax items(1) - - (10,272 ) - Tax effect of adjustments(2) (251 ) - (1,526 ) - Adjusted net income $ 270 $ 105 $ 8,086 $ 6,887 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.97 $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.96 $ 0.04 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.58 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.57 $ 0.49 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 13,985,426 13,964,010 13,974,125 13,759,296 Diluted(3) 14,307,797 14,205,633 14,134,021 14,107,144





(1) During the three months ended September 30, 2023, $10.3 million of income tax benefit was recognized as a result of the release of the valuation allowance previously recorded on our deferred tax asset and cumulative research and development tax credit, which were excluded to calculate the adjusted net income. (2) The tax effect of adjustments is calculated using the expected federal and state statutory tax rate. The expected federal and state income tax rate was approximately 25.75% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. There was no tax effect of such adjustments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as a full valuation allowance was provided for the net deferred tax assets. (3) For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, diluted weighted average shares outstanding for adjusted diluted earnings per share are calculated by the inclusion of unvested RSUs, which were not included in US GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding due to the Company's net loss position for such periods.

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit, the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to adjusted gross profit:



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 15,061 $ 13,069 $ 60,204 $ 53,318 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (3,337 ) (3,054 ) (13,069 ) (12,211 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (2,154 ) (1,758 ) (8,119 ) (6,440 ) Gross profit 9,570 8,257 39,016 34,667 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 2,154 1,758 8,119 6,440 Adjusted gross profit $ 11,724 $ 10,015 $ 47,135 $ 41,107 Gross margin 64 % 63 % 65 % 65 % Adjusted gross margin 78 % 77 % 78 % 77 %

The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable US GAAP measure, to FCF:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,204 $ 4,359 $ 15,071 $ 12,459 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (24 ) (102 ) (122 ) (373 ) Capitalized costs included in intangible assets (2,103 ) (2,317 ) (9,024 ) (8,456 ) Free cash flow $ 2,077 $ 1,940 $ 5,925 $ 3,630

In order to assist readers of our consolidated financial statements in understanding the operating results that management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning purposes, we present non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF as supplemental measures of our operating performance. We believe they provide useful information to our investors as they eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our cash operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we use them as an integral part of our internal reporting to measure the performance and operating strength of our business.

We believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF are relevant and provide useful information frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies similar to ours and are indicators of the operational strength of our business. We believe adjusted EBITDA eliminates the uneven effect of considerable amounts of non-cash depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and the impact of other non-recurring items, providing useful comparisons versus prior periods or forecasts. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We believe adjusted net income provides additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss), excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets, and discrete tax items, and including the tax effect of adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. Our adjusted gross profit is a measure used by management in evaluating the business’s current operating performance by excluding the impact of prior historical costs of assets that are expensed systematically and allocated over the estimated useful lives of the assets, which may not be indicative of the current operating activity. Our adjusted gross profit is calculated by using revenue, less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). We believe adjusted gross profit provides useful information to our investors by eliminating the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization, and specifically the amortization of software developed for internal use, providing a baseline of our core operating results that allow for analyzing trends in our underlying business consistently over multiple periods. Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We believe FCF is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business. FCF is a measure used by management to understand and evaluate the business’s operating performance and trends over time. FCF is calculated by using net cash provided by operating activities, less purchase of property and equipment and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF are not intended to be performance measures that should be regarded as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, financial measures presented in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, FCF is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. The way we measure adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements.

SUPPLEMENTAL METRICS

The following metrics are intended as a supplement to the financial statements found in this release and other information furnished or filed with the SEC. These supplemental metrics are not necessarily derived from any underlying financial statement amounts. We believe these supplemental metrics help investors understand trends within our business and evaluate the performance of such trends quickly and effectively. In the event of discrepancies between amounts in these tables and the Company's historical disclosures or financial statements, readers should rely on the Company's filings with the SEC and financial statements in the Company's most recent earnings release.

We intend to periodically review and refine the definition, methodology and appropriateness of each of these supplemental metrics. As a result, metrics are subject to removal and/or changes, and such changes could be material.

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Customer metrics IDI - billable customers(1) 6,592 6,817 6,873 7,021 7,256 7,497 7,769 7,875 FOREWARN - users(2) 91,490 101,261 110,051 116,960 131,348 146,537 168,356 185,380 Revenue metrics Contractual revenue %(3) 77 % 80 % 68 % 77 % 75 % 79 % 79 % 82 % Gross revenue retention %(4) 97 % 95 % 94 % 95 % 94 % 94 % 94 % 92 % Revenue from new customers(5) $ 1,014 $ 805 $ 2,016 $ 1,216 $ 1,869 $ 1,147 $ 1,326 $ 1,258 Base revenue from existing customers(6) $ 9,721 $ 10,164 $ 10,839 $ 10,574 $ 11,121 $ 11,707 $ 12,432 $ 12,111 Growth revenue from existing customers(7) $ 1,994 $ 1,525 $ 2,171 $ 1,279 $ 1,636 $ 1,826 $ 2,079 $ 1,692 Other metrics Employees - sales and marketing 59 57 64 68 61 63 65 71 Employees - support 10 9 10 10 10 9 9 9 Employees - infrastructure 23 25 25 28 27 26 27 27 Employees - engineering 50 52 52 54 47 47 47 51 Employees - administration 26 27 26 27 25 25 25 25



