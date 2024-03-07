Submit Release
HF Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 14, 2024

Pre-Recorded Earnings Call Webcast Will Be Available on Investor Relations Website

LAS VEGAS, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods”, or the “Company”), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, before market open.

Prepared remarks from members of the executive management team discussing these results with additional comments and details will be made available through the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hffoodsgroup.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US, South America, and China. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

HFFG Investor Relations

hffoodsgroup@icrinc.com


