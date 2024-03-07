Massachusetts Clean Water Trust Board of Trustees members approves $78,249,638 in new loans and grants at its March meeting.
The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s (the Trust) Board of Trustees approved $78,249,638 in new low-interest loans and grants at its meeting on March 6, 2024. Below is information on the grants and loans approved at the meeting.
The Trust, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), helps communities build or replace water infrastructure that enhances ground and surface water resources, ensures the safety of drinking water, protects public health and develops resilient communities. It accomplishes these objectives by providing low-interest loans and grants to cities, towns and water utilities through the Massachusetts State Revolving Funds (SRFs). The SRF programs are partnerships between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. SRFs function like an environmental infrastructure bank by financing water infrastructure projects in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
CLEAN WATER PROJECTS
Borrower
Loan No.
Amount
Project Title
Interest Rate
Barnstable
CWP-23-11
$1,790,143
Sewer Extension and Vacuum Sewer Removal
1.5%
Billerica
CWP-19-09-B
$1,166,190
Wastewater Treatment Facility and Pump Station Upgrades
1.5%
Falmouth
CWP-22-59
CWP-22-59-A
$31,265,218
Falmouth Wastewater Treatment Facility Teaticket-Acapesket Sewer Area
0%
Lynn Water and Sewer Commission
CWP-19-27-A
$1,197,350
West Lynn Sewer Separation
2%
Yarmouth
CWP-23-03
CWP-23-03-A
$41,779,312
Phase I – Water Resource Recovery Facility & Collection System
0%
Total
$77,198,213
LEAD SERVICE LINE PLANNING GRANTS
Grantee
Grant No.
Award
Bedford
DWL-24-02
$318,000
Marblehead
DWL-24-01
$356,425
Revere
DWL-24-08
$365,000
Total
$1,039,425
SCHOOL WATER IMPROVEMENT GRANTS (SWIG)
School District
Grant No.
Fixtures
Award
New Bedford Public Schools
SWIG-24-12
4
$12,000
Total
$12,000
For More Information
For more information on our different loan programs, please visit the Programs page at https://www.mass.gov/programs and for more information on our Loan Forgiveness Program, please visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/the-disadvantaged-community-program#loan-forgiveness-. To learn about past meetings or find project descriptions, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/board-of-trustees-meeting-information. For information on how to apply for an SRF loan, please visit MassDEP’s website at https://www.mass.gov/lists/state-revolving-fund-applications-forms
About the Clean Water Trust
Since its establishment in 1989, the Trust has loaned nearly $8.6 billion to improve and maintain the quality of water in the Commonwealth. An estimated 97 percent of Massachusetts' residents have benefited from the financial assistance of the Trust.
