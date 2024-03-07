SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Methanex Corporation - MEOH

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Methanex Corporation (“Hesai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEOH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Methanex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 20, 2024, Methanex issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that commercial production of its new 1.8 million tonne methanol plant, Geismar 3 (G3), in Geismar, Louisiana has been delayed due to complications that occurred in the autothermal reformer (ATR) during the late stages of the initial start-up process.” Methanex stated that significant damage was sustained to a large number of supporting refractory bricks in the vessel which will require replacement, causing commercial production to be delayed up to the end of the third quarter of 2024.

On this news, Methanex’s stock price fell $5.08 per share, or 10.8%, to close at $41.97 per share on February 20, 2024.

