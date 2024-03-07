Attention Avid Bioservices Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Avid stock. Avid investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.



Following the market close on March 6, Avid Bioservices announced its review of the reliability of its past financial statements and its potential delay in filing its latest quarterly financial results. The company attributed these issues to an oversight in not lifting a restrictive legend from previously issued 1.25% exchangeable notes.

As a result, Avid Bioservices, Inc.'s shares fell over 28% during intraday trading on March 7, 2024.

