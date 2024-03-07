Church of the Highlands Hosts Annual Marriage Conference

Submit Release
Church of the Highlands to host annual Marriage Conferences at 15 locations across Alabama and in Georgia

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Church of the Highlands was excited to host this year’s Marriage Conference on February 23-24. Multiple campus locations hosted the conference designed to encourage married and engaged couples to enjoy time with their spouse, find fresh inspiration and hope for their lives together, and connect with a community of couples to walk alongside as they grow their marriage.

This year’s conference featured special guests, Jimmy Evans and Dave and Ashley Willis of XO Marriage, and Dan Lien, a Teaching Pastor at NewSpring Church. The conference will include live worship, powerful sessions, a Friday Date Night Experience, lunch on Saturday, and more! There will also be a new bonus session on parenting offered after the conference that couples can attend depending on their season of life.

The Highlands Marriage Conference was designed for married and engaged couples of Highlands and the couples in their lives including friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors, and church membership or attendance is not required to attend. Highlands never wants finances to be a reason anyone is unable to attend any of their conferences or events, and scholarships were available.

For more information about the Marriage Conference and details on registering, visit marriage.churchofthehighlands.com.

About Church of the Highlands:
Church of the Highlands is a local church with locations across Alabama and parts of Georgia where attendees can experience a fresh, powerful connection to God and one another. Highlands exists to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. With this simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping each person live the full life for which God created them.

For more information, visit www.churchofthehighlands.com.

