PM meets with Australian Senate President

CANBERRA – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday met with President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines as part of his official visit to Australia.

The PM conveyed regards and an invitation to visit Vietnam from National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to the Australian Senate leader.

The Vietnamese leader underlined the significance of the official visit to Australia by the Vietnamese high-level delegation, which manifests Việt Nam's desire to work with Australia in further consolidating and deepening bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as strengthening the close cooperative relationship between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Australian Parliament, contributing to opening up new prospects for cooperation in the coming time.

Chính said that Việt Nam has reaped many achievements in socioeconomic development and international integration, which are partly attributable to the cooperation and support of international friends, including Australia.

He took the occasion to thank Australia for always supporting Việt Nam in the past times with specific projects, assisting the country with COVID-19 vaccines in the most difficult times, helping Việt Nam become one of the countries with the highest COVID-19 vaccine coverage in the world.

For her part, Australian Senate President Sue Lines expressed pleasure at the strong development of relations between the two countries over the past 50 years and the establishment of the Việt Nam -Australia comprehensive strategic partnership during the visit, looking forward to deepening the relationship in the near future.

Lines said she will visit Việt Nam soon, saying the visit is intended to implement the cooperation agreement between the two legislatures which was signed in 2022.

Recalling her good impressions of the country and people of Việt Nam during the previous visit, the Australian Senate President strongly believes in the development of the Southeast Asian nation as well as the bright future of relations between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to further tighten people-to-people diplomacy, cooperate in combating climate change, and open direct flights to expand collaboration in education, training, and tourism. The two sides also exchanged experiences on issues of mutual concern such as gender equality, support for disadvantaged groups, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, PM Chính proposed that the two legislatures continue to fully implement the cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the Australian Parliament signed on the occasion of NA Chairman Huệ’s official visit to Australia in 2022.

He also expressed his hope that the Australian Parliament will continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to contribute to the development of Australia and relations between the two countries.

Meeting with Liberal Party leader

The same day Chính received leader of the Liberal Party of Australia (LPA) Peter Dutton in Canberra during which he underlined that the Government and people of Việt Nam wish to further consolidate and deepen the relationship between the two countries, working together to implement the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership, which opens up new prospects for cooperation in the coming time.

The two sides agreed to promote the exchange of delegations and contacts at high-level and enable friendship associations of the two countries to organise cultural, sports and charity activities, strengthen practical cooperation between localities, and enhance collaboration in gender equality and protecting the rights of vulnerable groups.

The Vietnamese PM suggested the LPA continue to support policies that create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community who live, work and study in Australia, contributing to the development of the host country and bilateral relations.

For his part, Dutton appreciated the official visit of PM Chinh and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to Australia, saying that his country treasures its relations with Việt Nam, considering it one of the important partners in the Asia-Pacific region, regardless of which party in Australia is in power.

Recalling that the strategic partnership between the two countries, which was established in 2018 when the LPA was in power, Dutton affirmed his support and appreciation for the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. He committed continued efforts to further develop and enrich the content of the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Australia, for the benefit of their people as well as for peace, stability and development in the region and the world. – VNS