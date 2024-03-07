HP Introduces Breakthrough Innovation for Partners at Amplify Partner Conference

Bold new offerings and enhanced partner program unlock new growth opportunities for HP’s global partner network

LAS VEGAS, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today concluded the Amplify™ Partner Conference, shining a spotlight on the power of HP’s vast global partner network, leadership in product and service innovation, and trust among the industry. Following yesterday’s announcement to accelerate growth through the Amplify Partner Program, today the company detailed how its broad artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio with more than 100 AI-enabled solutions is redefining productivity and collaboration in the AI and hybrid era.

“Amidst the most exhilarating market dynamics our industry has witnessed in decades, HP and our partners are paving the path for sustained growth, and we’re excited by the countless opportunities that lie ahead to drive our collective business forward,” said David McQuarrie, HP’s Chief Commercial Officer. “HP’s Future Ready portfolio and Future Ready operations are enabling partners to capitalize on global trends, compete in the market, and win – across geographies, customer verticals, and business scale.”

With this week’s announcements, HP is putting channel partners in a formidable position: a partner program that prepares for emerging opportunities like AI and supports long-term sustained growth; and a powerful new portfolio that redefines productivity and collaboration for today’s modern workforce.

In 2024 and beyond, HP will continue to advance its Future Ready strategy – ensuring that channel partners have maximal opportunity to drive greater efficiency, insight, and profitability.

76 percent of workers believe AI can enhance job satisfaction

HP Inc. announced new findings from its Work Relationship Index, a comprehensive study that explores employees’ relationships with work around the world. The study, which surveyed more than 15,600 respondents across 12 countries, reveals that while the world’s relationship with work is strained and employee expectations are rising, AI is seen as a key to unlocking better relationships with work. See more here.

HP Inc. announced new groundbreaking benefits aimed at accelerating partner growth through the Amplify Partner Program. New benefits include the industry’s first role-based AI partner training and certification program, together with a new Growth Play opportunity, tailored for AI Data Science. Powered by HP’s broad portfolio of >100 AI-enabled solutions and the company’s Future Ready strategy, HP is unlocking new opportunities alongside partners to support long-term sustained growth. See more here.

HP Inc. announced the industry’s largest portfolio of AI PCs1 leveraging the power of AI to enhance productivity, creativity, and user experiences in hybrid work settings, including:

New HP Elite PCs , the world’s most advanced business laptops for collaboration, 1 and Z by HP mobile workstations to unlock new levels of productivity and creativity

, the world’s most advanced business laptops for collaboration, and to unlock new levels of productivity and creativity The AI Creation Center, the world’s most comprehensive workstation solution for AI development 2 , including Z by HP AI Studio co-engineered with NVIDIA NGC libraries enable data scientists to capitalize on AI creation

the world’s most comprehensive workstation solution for AI development , including co-engineered with NVIDIA NGC libraries enable data scientists to capitalize on AI creation Expansion of the industry’s broadest portfolio of certified conferencing room solutions and headsets 3 with new Poly Studio solutions for more meaningful collaboration

with for more meaningful collaboration The world’s first business PCs designed to protect firmware against quantum computer hacks4 powered by HP’s upgraded Endpoint Security Controller (ESC) chip to future-proof sensitive data

See more here.

HP Inc. announced the new HP Color LaserJet 3000 series, the latest addition to its world-class office print portfolio. Designed for customers that require high performance in a small footprint, the new Color LaserJet 3000 series is the latest device powered by energy efficient TerraJet toner technology, enabling sharper colors and fast print speeds for growing businesses. See more here.

HP Inc. announced new and enhanced services and solutions that drive value and enable partners to build and grow their services and software businesses. These new solutions include HP WEX, HP’s first AI-enabled digital experience platform; a new managed service offering for PCs; a new print subscription service, a simplified good/better/best approach to HP support packages, as well as services and programs to extend the life of devices and accelerate a circular economy. See more here.

1 Based on HP's internal analysis of business convertible with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection and BIOS-level protection and passing MIL-STD testing. Most advanced based on 88 degree FOV 5MP camera, discrete 940nm IR, 16:10, discrete amps, minimum 4 speakers and SNR microphones utilizing audio tuning and AI based software features as of February 2024.

2 Based on HP’s internal analysis of OEMs for workstations with a minimum 3 ISV certs, configurable professional graphics, and a dedicated workstation brand that designs and develops its own software for AI development, an AI team collaboration tool, data science management software with GUI and offers a workstation OEM curated data science software stack as of Feb 2024

3 Based on HP internal analysis of conferencing room solutions and headsets for collaboration published as certified for use with Microsoft Teams or Zoom as of Feb 28, 2024.

4 Based on HP’s internal analysis of business PCs with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection, BIOS-level protection and passing MIL-STD testing, finding that no other in-class PC implements a quantum-resistant cryptographic scheme to protect the integrity of UEFI BIOS firmware as of February 2024.