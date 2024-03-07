BlueStar TeleHealth to Support VA In-Home Telehealth
Part of the Valor Healthcare Team Awarded Contract to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) ServicesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueStar TeleHealth is proud to be a critical member of the Valor Healthcare Team, who was one of four prime contractor awardees on the Veterans Affairs’ (VA) eight-year, $1.032 billion contract to provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Home Telehealth (HT) services for veterans. VA’s Office of Connected Care will deploy the systems and tools needed to monitor veterans’ chronic health conditions while they are at home. The contract award represents the largest Remote Patient Monitoring effort in the federal government.
The VA’s RPM-HT services are especially important now, given the increased demand for remote healthcare services both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and are a key part of VA’s healthcare delivery modernization effort. The RPM-HT technologies provided to Valor Healthcare by BlueStar TeleHealth, and the other companies awarded this contract enable veterans to better self-manage their chronic conditions and alert caregivers or other medical personnel to needs for active care and case management, including referral to a clinic or hospital for in-person care.
BlueStar’s CEO, retired Admiral, Robert Wray, said, “We’re proud to partner with a quality healthcare company like Valor for the VA to deliver better RPM-HT care to the veteran community in the comfort of their own home. As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, we are especially grateful for the opportunity to provide services to fellow veterans.”
“We are both honored and humbled to be selected as one of four contractors to provide RPM-HT services for the VA,” said Dr. Scott Wise, President and CEO of Valor Healthcare. “We have assembled an extraordinary team of RPM-HT technology industry leaders, to include BlueStar TeleHealth, and we are committed to leveraging our collective expertise with this technology, this patient population, and this customer to help VA deliver unparalleled RPM-HT services to the most deserving patient population in the world.”
The remote patient monitoring devices, products, and services BlueStar TeleHealth will provide to the VA via Valor Healthcare will lend greater healthcare flexibility to the over 9 million enrolled veterans in the VA’s Veterans Health Administration.
About BlueStar TeleHealth
BlueStar TeleHealth specializes in delivering the final mile of telehealth services into patients' homes. Their comprehensive offerings include hardware, software, care plans, nurse monitoring, logistics, tech support, customer service, patient recruitment, onboarding, equipment management, and retrieval. This approach enables caregiving organizations to focus primarily on clinical care while BlueStar handles the complexities of delivering telehealth services. https://bluestartelehealth.com
About Valor
Valor Healthcare is a premier provider of exceptional primary care and behavioral health services to Veterans enrolled in the VA Healthcare system as well as patriots who honor their country through government service. With a mission to improve the health and wellbeing of veterans and other patriots, Valor Healthcare operates outpatient clinics across the United States, delivering high-quality care that is accessible, convenient, and patient-centered. As a leader in the federal government healthcare space, Valor Healthcare is proud to be a trusted partner of the VA Healthcare system, the Department of Homeland Security, and other departments and agencies of the federal government.
David Coakley
BlueStar TeleHealth
david.coakley@bluestartelehealth.com