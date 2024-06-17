Cathtivity Seeks Partnerships or Acquisition for Growth in Their Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS)
Innovative HealthTech Startup Open to Acquisition, Seeks Collaboration for Advancing Platform Development
Our objective is to simplify the Cardiac Cath Lab workflow by transitioning user focus from the complex, out of date, poor designed enterprise software systems into a user-friendly application”SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cathtivity, a healthcare technology startup, is actively seeking strategic investors, partnerships and acquisition opportunities to further develop and bring its Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) to market. This phase of development will elevate Cathtivity from a promising minimum viable product to a full-fledged, cloud-based application, marking a substantial advancement in its utility and market reach.
— Jacob Fitzpatick, Founder and CEO of Cathtivity
Jacob Fitzpatrick, Founder of Cathtivity, explains: “Our objective is to simplify the Cardiac Cath Lab workflow by transitioning user focus from the complex, out of date, poor designed enterprise software systems into a user-friendly application, thereby allowing techs, nurses and providers to focus more on patient care and less on documentation. We are open to being acquired by or partnering with healthcare technology companies that share our vision of efficient and integrated patient care.”
About Cathtivity
Developed with the ethos of 'by healthcare professionals, for healthcare professionals,' Cathtivity is a specialized Electronic Health Record (EHR) system for cardiac catheterization laboratories. The platform directly addresses the need for specialized software that simplifies workflow and daily operations in critical care areas. Features such as procedure scheduling, real-time documentation, inventory management, and structured reporting make Cathtivity a comprehensive solution for enhancing patient care.
Cathtivity combines programmed rules and artificial intelligence to streamline and automate numerous routine tasks that typically burden healthcare professionals during procedure documentation. This efficiency enhancement allows them to dedicate more time to patient care. The application's design and functionality are meticulously crafted, drawing on the rich insights and real-world experiences of healthcare professionals. This ensures that Cathtivity not only addresses but effectively navigates the unique complexities of cardiac care, offering a solution that's both intuitive and highly tailored to the needs of its users.
About Jacob Fitzpatrick
Jacob Fitzpatrick, CEO and Founder of Cathtivity, brings over 15 years of experience as a Cardiovascular Radiologic Technologist to the venture. His experience with the limitations of existing enterprise applications in healthcare led him to innovate. Cathtivity is Jacob’s answer to simplifying these complexities, offering a software suite that is both more functional and easier for healthcare professionals to use.
Jacob's understanding of technology, combined with his extensive knowledge of interventional procedures and cardiac care, positions him as a respected figure in the HealthTech industry. His commitment to technological advancements, rooted in a deep comprehension of the practical needs and challenges of healthcare professionals, cements his reputation as a knowledgeable leader in the field.
Invitation for Strategic Partnerships
Cathtivity extends an invitation to investors and healthcare technology companies interested in acquisition or partnership. This opportunity is ideal for those looking to expand their portfolio with a promising, innovative healthcare software solution or integrate the ideas and solutions Cathtivity has developed into it’s established software.
For more detailed information about this opportunity, or to schedule an interview with Jacob Fitzpatrick, please contact Cathtivity at www.cathtivity.com/investors
