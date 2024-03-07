JetBrains Presents 2024 Annual Highlights — 11.4M Of Developers Across the Globe Regularly Use Its Products

Prague, Czech Republic, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JetBrains , the leading provider of professional software development tools, presents its 2024 Annual Report today. During that year, JetBrains launched 5 new products, including JetBrains AI Assistant and RustRover, grew its active userbase to 11.4 million, and expanded its team to 2,245 employees in 13 offices across the US, Europe, Asia, and remote locations.



In 2023, JetBrains introduced the metric of Recurring Active Users (ReAU), a key performance indicator that measures the number of unique users who engage with the company’s products on a regular basis over a calendar year. This number has grown from 10.5 million to 11.4 million by the end of the year. 88 out of The Fortune Global Top 100 companies use JetBrains’ products. Meanwhile, the company’s revenue grew by 5.6% in 2023, with the most significant growth in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Founded on a single product, JetBrains' portfolio now boasts more than 30 tools. In 2023, the company released 5 new products:

, powered by both OpenAI’s and JetBrains’s models and deeply integrated into JetBrains IDEs. RustRover , a standalone Rust IDE by JetBrains with timely support, regular updates, and an out-of-the-box experience.

, a tool to help configure projects for the purpose of building, packaging, publishing, and more. JPA Buddy and React Buddy , plugins for JPA data and React in IntelliJ IDEA and WebStorm acquired by JetBrains.



JetBrains also released the stable version of Kotlin Multiplatform , a technology for sharing code between iOS, Android, desktop, web, server-side, and other platforms, launched the public preview of Writerside , the collaborative documentation platform, and Fleet , its next-generation IDE, and released Qodana , its code quality platform, out of preview. The company has 8,860 plugins available in its Marketplace.

In 2023, Rider , the ultimate platform for game development, emerged as the fastest-growing product by paying customers, with a remarkable 34% increase, while DataGrip and PyCharm Professional followed with 7% and 5% growth, respectively. Concurrently, Rider also claimed the spotlight as the top product by usage days, alongside GoLand and PhpStorm .

JetBrains regularly participates in various strategic collaborations and foundations to advance industry standards and shape the tools and technologies central to software development. The company partners with the Java Community Process Executive Committee and Kotlin Foundation, supports JUnit 5, collaborates with OpenAI and Google for AI development, partners with Unity for RiderFlow and GitLab to optimize review experiences, and more.

In 2024, JetBrains continued supporting students, educators, research professionals, and seasoned developers, with 1,840,580 students and 94,041 teachers in academia benefiting from complimentary JetBrains educational packs, while 954,277 students received special discounts for license renewal upon graduation. Additionally, 2,172 schools and universities received 190,459 educational subscriptions for classroom assistance, and 26,100 students from 596 training courses and boot camps received free subscriptions for a JetBrains IDE of their choice.



Furthermore, JetBrains extended its support to the community: 5,952 open-source projects received 11,364 complimentary licenses, while 611 tech communities from 89 countries and regions obtained 3,916 licenses through the User Group Support Program. The Developer Recognition Program honored 1,284 community experts with complimentary All Products Pack subscriptions. Moreover, 12,615 customers benefited from the Startup discount, and JetBrains sponsored 155 IT events.

JetBrains extends its support to scientific groups delving into a diverse array of fields, spanning from applied to purely theoretical research, with 36 publications and 41 thesis and student projects covering key areas such as Code Modeling, AI Agents, Kotlin ML, Human-AI Experience, Education, Test Generation, Code Review, Development Traces, and Kotlin Coroutines, and more.

You can read the full report here .



About JetBrains

JetBrains creates intelligent software development tools used by over 11.4 million professionals and 88 Fortune Global Top 100 companies. Its product lineup includes IDEs for most programming languages and technologies, such as IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, and others, as well as products for team collaboration, like YouTrack and TeamCity. JetBrains is also known for creating the Kotlin programming language, a cross-platform language used by more than 5 million developers worldwide yearly and recommended by Google as the preferred language for Android development. The company is headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, and has offices around the world.



