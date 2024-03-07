Submit Release
Media Advisory

Toronto, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What:                     OECTA Annual General Meeting
                              Saturday, March 9 to Monday, March 11
                                Media are invited to hear speakers address the assembly

Where:                    Westin Harbour Castle Hotel
Metro Ballroom
1 Harbour Square, Toronto, ON
                             

When:                     Monday, March 11           
                                                       
9 to 10 a.m.   Address by Reverend Dr. Cheri DiNovo, C.M.
                          OECTA President René Jansen in de Wal will be available for questions following Dr. DiNovo’s address. 
                 
More than 800 participants will attend the Annual General Meeting as representatives of OECTA’s 45,000 members. Over the course of the three-day meeting, delegates will hear from guest speakers and attend to the business of the Association. 
                                                              - 30 - 
OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.


Michelle Despault
Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association
416-925-2493 x 509
m.despault@catholicteachers.ca

