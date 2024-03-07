Audience Intelligence Platform Tunnl Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary

ARLINGTON, Va., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tunnl, a leading provider of AI-powered audience intelligence, is celebrating the first anniversary of its audience intelligence platform. Tunnl’s platform equips customers like DoorDash, TelevisaUnivision, and more to define their target audiences, visualize key insights for media planning, and confidently launch effective, timely campaigns.



“Launching Tunnl’s audience intelligence platform ushered in a long-overdue shift for advertisers,” says Tunnl Co-Founder and CEO Sara Fagen. “A lack of reliable audience data and practical audience intelligence solutions creates a costly challenge for advertisers. The Tunnl Platform solves these needs by redefining how audiences are created, reached, and activated. We’re empowering advertisers to make strategic decisions on how to be more effective and move faster.”

Tunnl’s audience intelligence platform provides brands and agencies with a more seamless way to deliver cost-efficient campaigns by helping them identify their target audience, plan the right media mix, activate their campaigns, and measure their impact. Hundreds of advertisers connected with over 2000 audiences using the Tunnl Platform in its first year. Tunnl helped our customers drive over 2.26 billion campaign impressions across streaming, digital channels, and linear TV.

Since launching the platform, Tunnl has continued to release critical product updates and new features to best serve the needs of its advertising clients.

Key features

Audience Builder

Use the Tunnl Platform's Audience Builder to build your own custom audiences on-demand, in minutes, based on thousands of data points from our robust data library, including issue advocacy, social causes, media consumption, personality traits, and more.





The new Premier Audience Suite in the Tunnl Platform unlocks access to the most influential leaders in U.S. policy, finance, technology, and healthcare. With the Premier Audience Suite, Tunnl clients connect their ads directly with top opinion makers in their target sectors to advance their message where it matters most.





The Tunnl Platform's Prebuilt Audience Suite enables Tunnl clients to reach over 400 ready-to-use audiences. These data-driven segments of the American public are grouped together based on their sentiments about policy issues, demographics, and media consumption habits.



“In our first year, the Tunnl Platform streamlined how advertisers access and apply audience intelligence to make media planning and optimization easier, faster, and more successful,” says Tunnl Co-Founder and Chief Data Science Officer Brent Seaborn. “We’re proud of what we’ve helped our clients accomplish, and we’re looking forward to an even bigger year ahead.”

Several feature releases are planned for the Tunnl Platform’s sophomore year, including advancements in linear television campaign management:

Reach & Frequency

Learn more about how the audiences you care most about are being exposed to advertising at a granular level. Reach & Frequency equips media buyers and strategists with performance metrics for their linear TV campaigns while allowing them to take action and build incremental audiences to create incremental reach.





The Tunnl Platform’s TV Ratings feature is the most comprehensive solution for local market audience-based ratings. Build ratings on-demand for any audience with a push of the button in any local media market with robust TV consumption insights and a self-serve rate card tool.



For more information about Tunnl’s audience intelligence platform, visit TunnlData.com.

About Tunnl:

Tunnl is the leading provider of AI-powered, issue and cause-based audience intelligence for brands, agencies, and associations committed to building meaningful connections with their audiences.

Only the Tunnl Platform delivers actionable audience intelligence to advertisers and agencies. By streamlining optimization, measurement, and incremental reach, the Tunnl Platform provides a pathway for brands and organizations to reach and impact the audiences that matter most to them.

Built on over two decades of data and machine learning on America’s attitudes and behaviors, Tunnl is best equipped to help you build better connections.

