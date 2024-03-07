Submit Release
The Marquie Group Lowers Authorized Shares

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move for its shareholders, The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI), an emerging leader in health and beauty sector, today declared its intention to decrease its number of authorized shares.

Marc Angell, CEO of The Marquie Group, remarked, “By continuing to eliminate debt, we're in a position to reclaim reserve shares back into the treasury. This action enables us to significantly reduce the number of authorized shares.” He further commented, “This reduction is expected to enhance shareholder confidence considerably.”

About The Marquie Group, Inc.

The Marquie Group is known for its Whim brand, a line of health and beauty products that promise safety, efficacy, and quality. Whim products are available through various channels including SimplyWhim.com, Amazon, and on Public Square. The brand stands out for its commitment to consumer health and well-being, born out of a necessity for higher standards and regulations in the beauty industry. Whim products are proudly made in the USA.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

