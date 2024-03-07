The Marquie Group Lowers Authorized Shares

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move for its shareholders, The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI), an emerging leader in health and beauty sector, today declared its intention to decrease its number of authorized shares.



Marc Angell, CEO of The Marquie Group, remarked, “By continuing to eliminate debt, we're in a position to reclaim reserve shares back into the treasury. This action enables us to significantly reduce the number of authorized shares.” He further commented, “This reduction is expected to enhance shareholder confidence considerably.”

About The Marquie Group, Inc.

The Marquie Group is known for its Whim brand, a line of health and beauty products that promise safety, efficacy, and quality. Whim products are available through various channels including SimplyWhim.com , Amazon , and on Public Square . The brand stands out for its commitment to consumer health and well-being, born out of a necessity for higher standards and regulations in the beauty industry. Whim products are proudly made in the USA.

