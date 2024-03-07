Portugal's First Ever ICP Hackathon Unleashes Decentralized Innovation

Attention, developers and decentralized tech pioneers!

Lisbon, Portugal, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICP3.Hub is thrilled to announce the debut Build on ICP Hackathon , a groundbreaking event that marks Portugal's first foray into the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) ecosystem.

With just a week to go, this first-of-its-kind hackathon is also proudly supported by Taikai Network , the home of the world's best hackathons. This is your chance to showcase your talents, contribute to the cutting-edge ICP protocol, and potentially walk away with €20,000 in prizes and unique ICP grants.

Unleash your creativity and join a diverse community of top VCs, renowned builders, and established founders from the ICP ecosystem. With limited spots available, this hackathon presents a unique opportunity to secure your place in the decentralized future.

ICP Hackathon Details:

Registrations: Open until 8th March



Hackathon Onboarding: 8th – 11th Mar 2024



Online Hacking Phase: 11th-15th March



IRL Hacking Weekend: 15th-17th March



Final Showcase: 18th March



Prizes and Bounties:

1st Place: GTM Strategy worth €10,000 + €2,500 in USDC



2nd Place: PR campaign worth €5,000 + €1,500 in USDC



3rd Place: €1,000 in USDC



The top three teams will also have the chance to receive a coveted grant from the DFINITY Foundation.

Building On ICP



The Internet Computer Protocol is revolutionizing the way we develop and interact with dApps. With direct web interaction from smart contracts, wallet-free user experiences, secure internet identity authentication, unparalleled scalability, and programming flexibility, ICP empowers developers to create truly autonomous and efficient web solutions.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to be part of the decentralized future. Submit your application today and secure your spot in Portugal's first ever ICP hackathon!



Note: The last date to send in your application is Friday, the 8th of March - so hurry up and reserve your spot for Internet Computer glory! For complete details on eligibility requirements, judging criteria, and project ideas you can build on the Internet Computer Hackathon, visit https://build-on-icp-portugal.super.site/

Shann Holmberg ICP.hub Portugal shann-at-lunarstrategy.com