DCMA Lockheed Martin Fort Worth wins Director's Cup

FORT LEE, Va. –

Defense Contract Management Agency Lockheed Martin Fort Worth won this year’s Director’s Cup. The award recognizes an agency office that has improved performance methods to advance strategic mission and vision objectives.

“I believe the (contract management office’s) contributions that led to this recognition is the unwavering determination in overseeing the development, production, and sustainment activities for the largest, most-complex program in (Department of Defense) history,” said Air Force Col. Ceir Coral, commander of DCMA Lockheed Martin Fort Worth. “I’m amazed at the dedication, perseverance, and fortitude of our CMO team. Under severe and strenuous challenges, the resilience and hard work of the team proved to be unmatched.”

DCMA Lockheed Martin Fort Worth works with seven international partners and three foreign military sales nations under the same program to deliver 5th generation F-35 jets around the world.

Coral said the projected workload has resulted in CMO expansion, with additional FMS customers on the horizon.

“With over 1800 world-wide suppliers to include 48 states, the surveillance mission became even more critical as COVID impacted operations,” Coral said. “In addition to Fort Worth operations, our teams have responsibilities for two international Final Assembly and Check Out facilities in Cameri, Italy, and Nagoya, Japan, where the F-35 is also assembled and accepted on behalf of the DoD.”

Coral lauded the total team effort and performance during the pandemic where they faced many obstacles but continued the delivery of over 120 F35’s worldwide.

“Our Quality Assurance and Air Operations teams were in the factory and flight line every day despite the challenges of COVID,” Coral said. “The team did not allow a degradation in mission support and execution.

“Working from a max telework situation, the contracting and engineering staff executed their mission set superbly without skipping a beat to ensure the necessary actions were taken to continue contract administrative services without interruption,” he said. “Our Mission Support Operations team took all the necessary actions to continue dedicated support to our CMO members across multiple support functions and continued on-boarding new members throughout the pandemic.”

The CMO maintained their reporting and analysis products, which directly informed the Office of Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment of decisions made on a monthly basis. The team was also routinely called upon by the Government Accountability Office to support congressional reporting and analysis as an independent third-party assessment.

“Our Joint Program Office customer looks to us on a daily basis to keep the finger on the pulse of F-35 operations not only in Fort Worth, Italy, and Japan, but also at the program’s world-wide suppliers,” Coral said. “In addition to F-35 work, our CMO also provided oversight of the re-birth of the F-16 production line as it moved operations from Air Force Plant number 4 to Greenville, South Carolina. Our dedicated teams supporting the world-wide F-16 program as the lead platform manager ensured continued and consistent support to the F-16 System Program Offices at Hill AFB, Utah, and Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.”

He also said the teams performed surveillance support activities in Taiwan, Greece and South Carolina through delegations to sister CMO’s in DCMA Pacific, DCMA Europe, and DCMA Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations.

“The ingenuity and innovation to successfully execute their mission while ensuring their health and safety along with those of their families and co-workers was nothing but sensational,” Coral said. “Without the dedication and mission focus of the entire team, each contributing their individual best, we would not have been successful in mission accomplishment. The team’s performance was certainly worthy of the Director’s Cup recognition. I’m proud to serve the men and women of DCMA Lockheed Martin Fort Worth as their commander.”

**********

Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett also announced recipients for Personnel of the Year, Military Personnel of the Year, Mentoring Award, Leadership Award, Acquisition Newcomer Award, Herb W. Homer Award, Noreen Cassaro Award, individual and unit awards and more. Those are included below:

Personnel of the Year GS-12 & Above:

Jill Gordon (Western) DCMA Boeing Mesa, AZ - Administrative Contracting Officer

Kristen Moody (AIMO) DCMA AIMO St. Augustine, FL - Administrative Contracting Officer

Catherine Yetter (Western) DCMA LMD Denver, CO - Supply Chain Engineer

Carlos Podesta (Special Programs) Special Programs (East) - Quality Assurance Supervisor

Personnel of the Year GS-11 & Below:

Daniel Coker (Eastern) NSEO, Fort Eustis, VA - Quality Assurance Specialist

Daniel Otis (Western) DCMA Stockton/Seattle, Portland, OR - Industrial Specialist

Morris Nagibi (Western) DCMA Raytheon, Los Angeles, CA - Industrial Specialist

Denver Craddock (Central) DCMA Dayton, OH - Quality Assurance Specialist

Robert Muse (Western) DCMA Sacramento, CA - Quality Assurance Specialist

Mentoring Award:

Valisa Harris (Eastern) DCMA Manassas Chantilly, VA - Supervisory Contract Specialist

Amanda Henley (Eastern) DCMA Hampton, VA - Administrative Contracting Officer

Leadership Award:

Robert Shaw (Western) DCMA Boeing Seattle, WA - Deputy Commander

Michael Fountain (Special Programs) Special Programs West - Lead, Program Integration

Acquisition Newcomer Award:

Daniel Cook (Western) DCMA Raytheon, LA- Program Integrator

Imelda Villarreal (AIMO) DCMA San Antonio, TX - VC-25B QAE/ CMO QMS Coordinator

Alex Mussman (Cost & Pricing) CACA/DACO Division - Contract Price Cost Analyst

Selma Burris (AIMO) DCMA Oklahoma City, OK - Administrative Contracting Officer (ACO)

Herb W. Homer Award:

DCMA Ground Based Strategic Deterrence (GBSD) Program Support Team (PST) (Special Programs)

Director's Cup:

DCMA Lockheed Martin Fort Worth (LMFW) CMO (Central)

Noreen Cassaro Award:

Tony Duong (Western) DCMA Lockheed Martin, Sunnyvale, CA - General Engineer

Tiffany Bagby (Eastern) DCMA Manassas, Chantilly, VA - Contract Administrato



DCMA Aircraft Operations Award Recipients (individuals):

Outstanding Government Flight Representative: Air Force Maj. Steven Kohut, DCMAC – DCMA Bell Textron Fort Worth, TX

Outstanding Reserve Government Flight Representative (GFR): Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Kieda, DCMAC – DCMA Lockheed Martin Fort Worth, TX

Outstanding Chief, Flight Operations (CFO): Air Force Maj. David Foland, DCMAC – DCMA Boeing St. Louis, MO

Outstanding Aviation Safety Officer (ASO): Navy Lt. Austin Harrington, DCMAW – DCMA Boeing Seattle, WA

Outstanding Government Ground Representative (GGR): Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Reid, DCMAC – DCMA AIMO Greenville, TX

Outstanding Reserve Government Ground Representative (GGR): Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Mahanna, DCMAC – DCMA Lockheed Martin Fort Worth, TX

Outstanding Enlisted Acceptance/Delivery Crew Member: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danielle Repp, DCMAW – DCMA Boeing Seattle, WA

Outstanding Contract Safety Manager (CSM): Michael Vasta, DCMAE, DCMA Boeing Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Quality Assurance Representative (QAR): Carina Nieves, DCMAE – DCMA Lockheed Martin Marietta, GA

Unit Awards:

Outstanding Flight Activity (Large): DCMAE – DCMA Sikorsky Aircraft

CT Outstanding Flight Activity (Small): DCMAE – DCMA Lockheed Martin Owego, NY

Outstanding Aviation Program Team (Large): DCMAI – DCMA Europe

Outstanding Aviation Program Team (Small): DCMAS – DCMA Special Programs West, CA

Mishap-Free Awards

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Achievement: DCMAI – DCMA Japan

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Achievement: DCMAI – DCMA Korea

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Achievement: DCMAW – DCMA Seattle, WA

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Achievement: DCMAS – DCMA Special Programs West, CA

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Achievement: DCMAC – DCMA Dayton, OH

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Achievement: DCMAC – DCMA AIMO San Antonio, TX

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Achievement: DCMAE – DCMA Manassas, VA

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Achievement: DCMAI – DCMA Europe

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Merit: DCMAE – DCMA Lockheed Martin Marietta, GA

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Excellence: DCMAS – DCMA Special Programs South, TX

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Excellence: DCMAW – DCMA Denver, CO

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Excellence: DCMAI – DCMA Americas

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Excellence (4 years): DCMAI – DCMA Middle East

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Excellence (5 years): DCMAC – DCMA Bell Textron Fort Worth, TX

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Excellence (6 years): DCMAE – DCMA Lockheed Martin Owego, NY

DCMA Aviation Safety Award of Excellence (7 years): DCMAE – DCMA Baltimore (Hunt Valley), MD

Military Personnel of the year:

Active Duty Field Grade Officer: Air Force Maj. Isaac D. Melton, Aircraft Operations, Headquarters

Reserve Field Grade Officer: Air Force Maj. Niki G. Fowler, DCMA Lockheed Martin-Fort Worth, Central Regional Command

Active Duty Company Grade Officer: Air Force 1st Lt Jessica R. Cesario, DCMA Special Programs West, Special Programs

Active Duty Senior Non-Commissioned Officer: Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel R. George, DCMA AIMO Melbourne, AIMO Command

Active Duty Non-Commissioned Officer: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danielle M. Repp, DCMA Boeing Seattle, Western Regional Command



Safety and Occupational Health

2020 Safety and Occupational Health CMO of the Year: DCMA Bell Textron

2020 Safety and Occupational Health Streamline CMO of the Year: DCMA APO Rolls-Royce

2020 Collateral Duty Safety Advocate of the Year: Dennis J. Dunn: DCMA Lockheed Martin Marietta

2020 Individual Safety Achievement: Kenneth W. Kennedy: DCMA NASA Product Operations